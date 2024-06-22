Campaigning for the improvement of Scotland’s trunk roads will be one of the “central pledges” of the Scottish Tory manifesto, the party’s leader has said.
Douglas Ross and his party have been vocal in the need for the improvement of Scotland’s rural road network, with a particular focus on the A9.
It is for Transport Scotland to maintain and improve the country’s roads, on behalf of the Scottish Government.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon apologises for failure to dual notorious A9
The road – which runs from the central belt to the Highlands – is among the worst for accidents in the country and plans to dual the artery have long been planned, but have faced repeated delays.
The Scottish Tories will launch the party’s General Election manifesto on Monday.
“Campaigning to fix these essential roads will be one of the central pledges of the Scottish Conservative manifesto,” Mr Ross said.
READ MORE: Report shows A9 central reservation at heart of rewilding
“We know how important these roads are to communities in rural Scotland, so pushing for improvements to them will be one of the top five priorities of Scottish Conservative MPs elected on July 4.
“The SNP have badly let down local people by breaking promise after promise to fix these dangerous roads – including Scotland’s most deadly road: the A9.
“This General Election in Scotland is an opportunity to get all of the focus on to the issues that really matter, such as fixing the roads.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here