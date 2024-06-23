One of Scotland’s top state schools has prompted an angry backlash after its head girl role was replaced with a boy
Williamwood High School scrapped its traditional positions of head boy and head girl and replaced them with two gender neutral ‘captains’ elected by other pupils.
However, parents have said the move ‘backfired’ after both posts were secured by male candidates, while none of four girls who put themselves forward were chosen.
Parents and female pupils claimed girls at the school, located in one of Scotland’s most affluent areas, were being denied opportunities as a result of the supposedly ‘progressive’ policy.
Williamwood, in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, is one of Scotland’s best performing schools, as well as one of the biggest, with a roll of around 1,700 pupils.
East Renfrewshire council, which has responsibility for the school, said the move away from head boys and girls was part of a national trend designed to ‘allow for greater equality’.
However, parents pointed out the move appeared to have achieved the opposite of its objective, while feminist campaigners claimed the move would limit opportunities for female pupils while handing an advantage to males.
One parent, who did not wish to be named, told The Mail on Sunday: “If this was a move towards equality then it has backfired.
“If you are going to have two positions, then clearly a move such as this brings the possibility that the vote will end with two boys or two girls, whereas before you were guaranteed a boy and a girl. The whole thing is utter stupidity.’
READ MORE: Swinney says next government should lift block on Scotland’s gender reforms
Another parent, writing on social media, claimed girls had been left ‘furious’ and that teachers had dismissed their concerns by telling them ‘that’s what you voted for’.
Another posted: ‘So, girls are excluded. How very inclusive.’
Marion Calder, a director at the For Women Scotland campaign group, said: ‘This is yet another misplaced policy in the guise of equality which in reality leads to the erasure of females and denies girls opportunities.
‘It is no wonder that parents are up in arms. This school and any others that have adopted this regressive change should scrap it and return to a system that has served them well for decades.
‘There have been multiple studies which show that in this type of election, girls are perfectly willing to vote for boys but boys will typically only vote for other boys.’
LGBT Youth Scotland advises schools that terms such as ‘head pupil’ are ‘more inclusive’ as alternatives may distress pupils who identify as transgender or non-binary.
The charity, largely funded by the SNP government, requires schools to rewrite and update policies to achieve accreditation.
Williamwood boasts the eighth-best exam results in Scotland, out of 361 state schools, and was last year named Secondary School of the Year in Scotland by The Sunday Times.
The school was rebuilt in 2006 and, three years later, became the first in Scotland to be awarded the maximum possible score, five ‘excellent’ ratings across pupil attainment and teaching standards, from education inspectors.
READ MORE: Greens demand next UK Government lift Gender Recognition Reform veto
Williamwood has also consistently achieved very high levels of pupil success in national exams.
The council said the ‘captains’ system at Williamwood had been brought in four years ago, replacing the head boy and girl titles, and that this year was the first that two pupils of the same gender had been elected.
An East Renfrewshire council spokesman said: “Many schools across Scotland are moving away from a Head Boy and a Head Girl to appointments of School Captains to allow for greater equality.
“The process for appointing School Captains at Williamwood High has been in place for several years and, following a vote, on this occasion two male pupils have been appointed for the year ahead.
“The wider pupil leadership team within the school will be made up of both boys and girls to ensure a wide range of views are put forward.
“It is wrong to suggest this approach to appointing School Captains is in any way linked to attempts to gain charter status from LGBT Youth Scotland.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel