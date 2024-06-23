Officers said the incident happened around 12.20pm on Saturday, 22 June, and involved a red Ducati Supersport 950S motorbike.

Emergency services attended and the rider, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin is aware.

The road was closed and re-opened around 6.30pm.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. His family has asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.

“If you were in the area at the time and have information, including dash-cam, that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with us.

“Our enquiries suggest a motorist who may have witnessed what happened stopped at the scene but has not yet spoken to officers. We are keen to speak to them as they may hold vital information.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1603 of Saturday, 22 June, 2024.