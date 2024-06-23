The proposals include net zero homes, capacity for a new primary school and low carbon heat network, commercial units, active travel routes and other sustainable transport infrastructure "as well as attractive public and open space".

The centrepiece of the 'nationally significant' development of Edinburgh’s coastline is the iconic Granton gasholder, currently being restored to become a public park. (Image: Cruden/CEC)

The first phase of a £1.3 billion "sustainable new coastal town" at Granton Waterfront will have 35% of homes in affordable tenure.

The council said warm, energy efficient, family and wheelchair-accessible homes will connect to a low carbon heat network from Vattenfall. The centrepiece of the "nationally significant" development of Edinburgh’s coastline is the iconic Granton gasholder, currently being restored to become a public park.

Scottish income tax burden for higher earners 'under review'

The greater income tax burden for higher earners in Scotland relative to the rest of the UK will be kept “under review”, taking into account “how easy it is for taxpayers to shift”, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has declared.

'I recall at the time us making it clear that we would follow the Adam Smith principles of taxation ...' - Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes (Image: Gordon Terris)

However, Ms Forbes flagged figures from HM Revenue & Customs showing more people had come to Scotland from the rest of the UK than had moved in the opposite direction, against the backdrop of devolved income tax. She highlighted the part “progressive” taxation played in funding the £26.70-a-week Scottish child payment for lower-income households north of the Border amid UK austerity.

Glasgow manufacturer acquired by firm on Indian stock exchange

A Glasgow firm that specialises in the design, manufacture, and installation of fluid control equipment has been taken over by a company listed on one of India’s largest stock exchanges.

Guests assembled. Waterfront Fluid Controls was founded by Neil Betteridge in 2006, following the expansion of his former business, Waterfront Engineering Services, which he set up 10 years earlier. (Image: Jash Engineering)

An 80% stake in Waterfront Fluid Controls has been acquired by Jash Engineering, part of the Jash Group which is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India.A statement said the deal comes after Waterfront had seen a 25% increase in export sales in the last 12 months, without providing a specific figure.

