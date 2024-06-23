Plans for more than 800 new homes built around a historic landmark centrepiece have been unveiled.
Cruden Homes and City of Edinburgh Council have partnered on the huge development that has been made available through the council's planning portal.
The proposals include net zero homes, capacity for a new primary school and low carbon heat network, commercial units, active travel routes and other sustainable transport infrastructure "as well as attractive public and open space".
The first phase of a £1.3 billion "sustainable new coastal town" at Granton Waterfront will have 35% of homes in affordable tenure.
The council said warm, energy efficient, family and wheelchair-accessible homes will connect to a low carbon heat network from Vattenfall. The centrepiece of the "nationally significant" development of Edinburgh’s coastline is the iconic Granton gasholder, currently being restored to become a public park.
Read the full story here
Scottish income tax burden for higher earners 'under review'
The greater income tax burden for higher earners in Scotland relative to the rest of the UK will be kept “under review”, taking into account “how easy it is for taxpayers to shift”, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has declared.
However, Ms Forbes flagged figures from HM Revenue & Customs showing more people had come to Scotland from the rest of the UK than had moved in the opposite direction, against the backdrop of devolved income tax. She highlighted the part “progressive” taxation played in funding the £26.70-a-week Scottish child payment for lower-income households north of the Border amid UK austerity.
Read Ian McConnell's exclusive here
Glasgow manufacturer acquired by firm on Indian stock exchange
Read Scott Wright's article here
A Glasgow firm that specialises in the design, manufacture, and installation of fluid control equipment has been taken over by a company listed on one of India’s largest stock exchanges.
An 80% stake in Waterfront Fluid Controls has been acquired by Jash Engineering, part of the Jash Group which is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India.A statement said the deal comes after Waterfront had seen a 25% increase in export sales in the last 12 months, without providing a specific figure.
Business week is a small selection of articles from The Herald business team from the last week.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here