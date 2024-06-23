He added: “We still don’t have end results from this election and every vote for Scottish Labour in this election is of course to make sure we get rid of the Tories, but it’s also to put Scotland at the heart of a Labour government and to deliver the change that this country needs.”

Tory warnings of a supermajority have ramped up in recent days.

Labour has described it as "a cynical and deliberate strategy of voter suppression.”

According to some polling, it is having an impact on voters. There are reports that the party is worried.

A private memo from Labour’s campaign chief, Pat McFadden, sent to candidates on Friday says “up to a quarter of voters are yet to make up their minds”.

Mr McFadden’s memo instructs candidates to tell voters: “Don’t stay at home. Don’t assume anything about the result. Don’t vote for a minor party which will only help the Tories. In this seat the only way to stop the Tory is to vote Labour."

He went on to warn that the polls could "influence behaviour"

"And that is the danger here. If people conclude the election is a done deal it could have the unintended impact of boosting the Tory seat count at this election…. and it is essential that we communicate to voters that nothing is decided.”

During his interview with the BBC, Mr Sarwar was also questioned on confusion about GB Energy.

During a visit to Scotland earlier in the campaign, Sir Keir Starmer said the firm – which will be headquartered north of the border – will be an “investment vehicle” rather than an energy generation company.

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Sarwar said: “If you look at what generates energy, it’s wind turbines that generate energy, it’s hydrogen that generates energy, it’s solar and tidal that generates energy – that’s the water, that’s the sun.

“It’s not actually those that invest that generate the energy.

“So we will make the investments in the offshore wind, onshore wind, which will be investments, for example, on the turbines.

“Those turbines will generate energy that will produce profits and the fruits of that profit won’t got to Norway, won’t go to Denmark to fund their public services – the fruits of that profit will stay here in Scotland and the UK.”

Those profits, Mr Sarwar said, would bring down people’s bills, grow the economy, create jobs and deliver energy security.

Also on Sunday, the Scottish Labour leader visited the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, where he said a beefed-up Scotland Office under a Labour government would be “Scotland’s window to the world”.

But the SNP said Labour “can’t back Scottish farming and back Brexit”.

“The best way to support our farmers is to rejoin the EU to deliver more funding for our farming, fishing and rural industries – but instead the Labour party’s policy boils down to the stupid slogan that they will ‘make Brexit work’,” said Perth and Kinross-shire candidate Pete Wishart.