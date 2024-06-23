Anas Sarwar has said it is "nonsense" to suggest Labour will win a "supermajority" at the general election.
“Not a single vote has been cast," the Scottish Labour leader told BBC Scotland's Sunday Show.
He added: “We still don’t have end results from this election and every vote for Scottish Labour in this election is of course to make sure we get rid of the Tories, but it’s also to put Scotland at the heart of a Labour government and to deliver the change that this country needs.”
READ MORE: Suspending candidate was right thing to do says Sarwar
Tory warnings of a supermajority have ramped up in recent days.
Labour has described it as "a cynical and deliberate strategy of voter suppression.”
According to some polling, it is having an impact on voters. There are reports that the party is worried.
A private memo from Labour’s campaign chief, Pat McFadden, sent to candidates on Friday says “up to a quarter of voters are yet to make up their minds”.
Mr McFadden’s memo instructs candidates to tell voters: “Don’t stay at home. Don’t assume anything about the result. Don’t vote for a minor party which will only help the Tories. In this seat the only way to stop the Tory is to vote Labour."
He went on to warn that the polls could "influence behaviour"
"And that is the danger here. If people conclude the election is a done deal it could have the unintended impact of boosting the Tory seat count at this election…. and it is essential that we communicate to voters that nothing is decided.”
During his interview with the BBC, Mr Sarwar was also questioned on confusion about GB Energy.
During a visit to Scotland earlier in the campaign, Sir Keir Starmer said the firm – which will be headquartered north of the border – will be an “investment vehicle” rather than an energy generation company.
Speaking on Sunday, Mr Sarwar said: “If you look at what generates energy, it’s wind turbines that generate energy, it’s hydrogen that generates energy, it’s solar and tidal that generates energy – that’s the water, that’s the sun.
“It’s not actually those that invest that generate the energy.
“So we will make the investments in the offshore wind, onshore wind, which will be investments, for example, on the turbines.
“Those turbines will generate energy that will produce profits and the fruits of that profit won’t got to Norway, won’t go to Denmark to fund their public services – the fruits of that profit will stay here in Scotland and the UK.”
Those profits, Mr Sarwar said, would bring down people’s bills, grow the economy, create jobs and deliver energy security.
READ MORE: Harvie: Sarwar must demand Starmer lifts gender law block
Also on Sunday, the Scottish Labour leader visited the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, where he said a beefed-up Scotland Office under a Labour government would be “Scotland’s window to the world”.
But the SNP said Labour “can’t back Scottish farming and back Brexit”.
“The best way to support our farmers is to rejoin the EU to deliver more funding for our farming, fishing and rural industries – but instead the Labour party’s policy boils down to the stupid slogan that they will ‘make Brexit work’,” said Perth and Kinross-shire candidate Pete Wishart.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel