Fire crews are currently battling a major blaze at a Scottish industrial estate.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that 10 appliances are currently in attendance at the scene at Linwood Industrial Estate.

The alarm was raised around 9pm on Sunday.

Images shared on social media show thick plumes of thick smoke billowing into the sky.

Residents living nearby have also reported hearing loud explosions. 

Police have also reportedly closed nearby roads.

More when we have it.