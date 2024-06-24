Record ticket sales over the weekend have helped secure the future of the Royal Highland Show.
Over 220,000 people attended the annual event at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh.
Run by the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), the event, which showcases the best of food, farming and rural life, is regarded as one of Europe's best agribusiness shows.
Children 15 and under were able to attend the Show for free and over 21,311 children attended over the four days.
Over 9,000 people spent Friday and Saturday evening at the toe-tapping Royal Highland Hoolie, with country and folk music from an array of artists including native Scottish band Tide-Lines and Irish singer Derek Ryan.
David Tennant, Head of Show for RHASS said: “This year we have seen the show return in all its glory, and it has been a true delight to see generations from across the agricultural community come together to celebrate their great achievements, learnings, stories and make new memories, just as it has been to see visitors and families enjoy all that the Show has to offer.
“It's great to see the ticketing strategy that was implemented in 2022 in its third year produce a record £3.3million gross ticket return. With more tickets available to the general public than ever, it’s fantastic to see the demand has been met with strong ticket sales.
“While the Show is renowned for its historic and traditional aspects, namely the livestock competitions and parades, over the years we have developed it so far beyond that, and every year we build and grow on the last with an ever-increasing focus on sustainability while ensuring we continue to elevate the visitor experience.
“I’d like to thank everyone for playing their part, from our members, exhibitors and competitors to our staff and members of the public, for helping to make the 2024 Royal Highland Show a truly unforgettable event!”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here