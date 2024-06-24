Run by the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), the event, which showcases the best of food, farming and rural life, is regarded as one of Europe's best agribusiness shows.

Children 15 and under were able to attend the Show for free and over 21,311 children attended over the four days.

Over 9,000 people spent Friday and Saturday evening at the toe-tapping Royal Highland Hoolie, with country and folk music from an array of artists including native Scottish band Tide-Lines and Irish singer Derek Ryan.

David Tennant, Head of Show for RHASS said: “This year we have seen the show return in all its glory, and it has been a true delight to see generations from across the agricultural community come together to celebrate their great achievements, learnings, stories and make new memories, just as it has been to see visitors and families enjoy all that the Show has to offer.

“It's great to see the ticketing strategy that was implemented in 2022 in its third year produce a record £3.3million gross ticket return. With more tickets available to the general public than ever, it’s fantastic to see the demand has been met with strong ticket sales.

“While the Show is renowned for its historic and traditional aspects, namely the livestock competitions and parades, over the years we have developed it so far beyond that, and every year we build and grow on the last with an ever-increasing focus on sustainability while ensuring we continue to elevate the visitor experience.

“I’d like to thank everyone for playing their part, from our members, exhibitors and competitors to our staff and members of the public, for helping to make the 2024 Royal Highland Show a truly unforgettable event!”