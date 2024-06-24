The 2024 Glasgow Mela attracted a crowd of 40,000, with people enjoying a jam-packed day of free music, dance, and arts.
Festivalgoers were treated to performances by incredible local, national, and international acts at Kelvingrove Park.
Among the line-up were award-winning Punjabi rapper Roach Killa, singer Abira Shah, Scottish DJs Gtown Desi and Glasgow's own Rameet Sandhu.
The legendary Apache Indian headlined the festival, and Glasgow’s original bhangra rockers Bombay Talkie also reunited for a special performance.
People had the chance to try food from around the world and visit a range of market stalls.
READ MORE: Record ticket sales secure the future of the Royal Highland Show
The Kelvingrove Bandstand also hosted an author talk as part of The Summer Reading Challenge, workshops, and the first-ever Glasgow Mela Big Singalong with Glasgow Sitare.
On top of that, there were come-and-try sport sessions, including kabaddi, hockey, volleyball, and archery.
Delivered by Glasgow Life, the charity that leads culture and sport in Glasgow, the Mela is the largest of its kind in Scotland.
Billy Garrett, Director of Tourism, Culture and Events at Glasgow Life, said: “The Glasgow Mela is a much-loved part of the city’s events and cultural calendar. The festival celebrates Glasgow’s diverse communities and the musical and artistic talent which contributes to Glasgow being a UNESCO City of Music. It is brilliant that thousands of people came together to enjoy high-quality performances, food, workshops, and activities in the beautiful setting of Kelvingrove Park.”
The Scottish-Asian Creative Artists’ Network, which manages the Glasgow Mela programme, said: “The 2024 Glasgow Mela has featured exciting new collaborations as well as unique and memorable performances. It’s wonderful to see the festival continuing to grow our community of talented Scottish Asian artists. This year, we had an open call for on-stage performers and our partnership with Glasgow Life Museums created a space for a young artist to run a workshop. Another highlight was using the iconic Kelvingrove Bandstand for workshops and talks for the first time.”
Mela means "gathering” in Sanskrit, and the festival is a South Asian celebration of Glasgow’s diverse communities. The event aims to promote local artists and their rich cultural heritage.
The first Mela was in 1990 as part of Glasgow’s celebrations as the European City of Culture.
The festival has since grown into a huge outdoor celebration which attracts thousands of visitors and brings together hundreds of performers and artists from around the world.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel