Firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze at an electronic waste facility but said that local residents can now go outside.
At the height of the incident, 10 fire appliances were tackling the blaze in Burnbrae Road in Linwood Industrial estate on Sunday night.
Local residents were urged to remain indoors with windows and doors shut while emergency services dealt with the incident in Renfrewshire.
By 11am on Monday there were still five appliances at the scene, however, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said that people no longer need to keep windows and doors closed and can now go outdoors.
UPDATED STATEMENT:— Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) June 24, 2024
Firefighters remain at the scene of an ongoing building fire in Paisley.
Residents are asked where possible to avoid the vicinity, but no longer need to keep windows and doors closed and can now go outdoors. pic.twitter.com/aDADhv9ctY
Waste solutions company Enva said the fire broke out at its Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Solutions e-waste facility and that the incident has been contained.
In a statement, Enva said: “We would like to apologise to local residents and businesses for any inconvenience caused and kindly ask them to follow any advice issued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
“There have been no injuries and the cause of the fire will be the subject of an immediate and thorough investigation.
“We will be contacting any customers impacted as soon as possible to ensure continuity of service.
“Our Linwood general waste recycling facility, whilst unaffected by the fire, will remain closed until the emergency services’ cordon is lifted and operational responsibility for the site is returned to Enva.
“We would like to thank the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the police for their extremely prompt and professional response.”
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) also sent officers to the scene.
Sepa national duty manager Judith Moore said: “Following initial reports at around 11pm on Sunday evening of a significant fire at Linwood Industrial Estate, Paisley, Sepa officers deployed and worked across the night to support SFRS as part of a multi-agency response.”
SFRS said there were no reports of any casualties.
An SFRS spokesman said: “Firefighters remain at the scene of an ongoing building fire in Paisley.
“Five appliances are currently in attendance at the town’s Burnbrae Road, with crews working to extinguish the fire.
“Local residents are asked where possible to avoid the vicinity, but no longer need to keep windows and doors closed and can now go outdoors.
“At its height, 10 fire appliances were mobilised to the scene of the fire after the alarm was raised at 9.12pm on Sunday 23 June, to reports of a fire in a commercial building.”
