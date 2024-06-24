The Princess Royal is in hospital after suffering minor injuries to her head and concussion when it is believed she was kicked by a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate.
Anne, an Olympic-medal winning horsewoman, was walking on her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday evening when the incident happened.
Emergency services were despatched to the estate and, after medical care at the scene, the princess was transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for appropriate tests, treatment and observation.
A Statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/DYMQthf9kl— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 24, 2024
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.
"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.
"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery."
Anne will now miss several engagements this week, including the state banquet for the Japanese State Visit on Tuesday and a visit to Canada.
A Palace spokesman said: “On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.
“The Japanese State Visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the State banquet tomorrow.”
