Emergency services were despatched to the estate and, after medical care at the scene, the princess was transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for appropriate tests, treatment and observation.

A Statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/DYMQthf9kl — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 24, 2024

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery."

Anne will now miss several engagements this week, including the state banquet for the Japanese State Visit on Tuesday and a visit to Canada.

A Palace spokesman said: “On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.

“The Japanese State Visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the State banquet tomorrow.”