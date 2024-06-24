A Lanarkshire Ice Cream producer is 'honoured' to have been crowned Scottish Ice Cream Champion at this year's Royal Highland Show.
Over 140 entries were judged for the category on Friday, June 21 as part of the Scottish Dairy Championships.
Coming out on top were Rutherglen-based Equi's with a signature Double Cream Vanilla, a luxury product made using "lashings of milk and cream" from local dairy farms that is infused with natural bourbon vanilla from Madagascar.
READ MORE: Scottish bakery wins pastry award from global restaurant guide
A double win made the competition results even sweeter for the team, which was also awarded the coveted title of Overall Dairy Champion.
David Equi, owner of Equi’s ice Cream said: “We are incredibly honoured to receive these awards.
"This achievement is testament to our dedication and passion for excellence in ice cream.
"We couldn’t be prouder of everyone at Team Equi’s.”
The Royal Highland Show is one of Scotland’s biggest events, celebrating the best of the nation agricultural industry and attracting thousands of visitors and exhibitors each year.
Equi's has said that winning these awards amidst such strong competition is a significant achievement for the team, underscoring its commitment to producing "high-quality, delicious ice cream".
Aylett Roan, chief steward of the Scottish Championships, at RHASS said: “140 ice-cream entries were judged at the Royal Highland Show this year as part of the Scottish Dairy Championships.
"Possibly the most desirable job of the show, our panel of judges; Joseph Bonnie, Vincent Fusaro, and Patrick Gilmour, had an incredibly difficult job of narrowing down the competitors.
"Our congratulations go to Equi’s Ice Cream for taking home the esteemed titles of Champion Ice Cream and Overall Dairy Produce Champion for their vanilla ice-cream.”
READ MORE: What's it really like to stay at wellness resort Oprah said was 'best ever' spa?
In December 2022, the Herald reported that Equi's had marked its centenary year with the opening of a new £1.7million factory and head quarters in Rutherglen.
The fourth-generation family firm had previously been making ice cream in Hamilton since 1922 when the business was set up by Pietro Equi.
David Equi said of the move: “When my grandfather Pietro immigrated to Scotland from Tuscany in Italy he started the small independent café that we know today as Equi’s Hamilton," David Equi said.
"Now into its fourth generation in the ice cream business, my family has continued this principle of using the best quality, locally sourced ingredients and to this day we only use fresh local Scottish milk and double cream for all our ice cream, which we get from a farm just along the road.
""Our new factory allows us to take our ambitious plans for production and growth to the next level.”
Equi's products are now available at ice cream parlours across Scotland as well as in Asda, Morrisons, Spar and more.
For more information, visit their website here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here