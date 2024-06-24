Coming out on top were Rutherglen-based Equi's with a signature Double Cream Vanilla, a luxury product made using "lashings of milk and cream" from local dairy farms that is infused with natural bourbon vanilla from Madagascar.

Pictured: Equi's owner David Equi (Image: Royal Highland Show)

A double win made the competition results even sweeter for the team, which was also awarded the coveted title of Overall Dairy Champion.

David Equi, owner of Equi’s ice Cream said: “We are incredibly honoured to receive these awards.

"This achievement is testament to our dedication and passion for excellence in ice cream.

"We couldn’t be prouder of everyone at Team Equi’s.”

The Royal Highland Show is one of Scotland’s biggest events, celebrating the best of the nation agricultural industry and attracting thousands of visitors and exhibitors each year.

Equi's has said that winning these awards amidst such strong competition is a significant achievement for the team, underscoring its commitment to producing "high-quality, delicious ice cream".

Aylett Roan, chief steward of the Scottish Championships, at RHASS said: “140 ice-cream entries were judged at the Royal Highland Show this year as part of the Scottish Dairy Championships.

"Possibly the most desirable job of the show, our panel of judges; Joseph Bonnie, Vincent Fusaro, and Patrick Gilmour, had an incredibly difficult job of narrowing down the competitors.

"Our congratulations go to Equi’s Ice Cream for taking home the esteemed titles of Champion Ice Cream and Overall Dairy Produce Champion for their vanilla ice-cream.”

In December 2022, the Herald reported that Equi's had marked its centenary year with the opening of a new £1.7million factory and head quarters in Rutherglen.

The fourth-generation family firm had previously been making ice cream in Hamilton since 1922 when the business was set up by Pietro Equi.

David Equi said of the move: “When my grandfather Pietro immigrated to Scotland from Tuscany in Italy he started the small independent café that we know today as Equi’s Hamilton," David Equi said.

"Now into its fourth generation in the ice cream business, my family has continued this principle of using the best quality, locally sourced ingredients and to this day we only use fresh local Scottish milk and double cream for all our ice cream, which we get from a farm just along the road.

""Our new factory allows us to take our ambitious plans for production and growth to the next level.”

Equi's products are now available at ice cream parlours across Scotland as well as in Asda, Morrisons, Spar and more.

For more information, visit their website here.