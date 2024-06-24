The good news is there are a range of measures you can put in place to ensure a warm, healthy and happy home, while reducing costs at the same time.

So don’t wait until the colder weather is here before you take action. Explore your options now so you can reap the benefits of making improvements as soon as the seasons start to change.

Experts at Green Home Systems, one of Scotland’s leading energy efficiency specialists, can install a range of products which could help you save money and reduce your carbon footprint.

Solar panels and battery storage

Solar photovoltaic (PV) panels give you access to clean, renewable electricity with low operating costs.

The semiconductor material inside the cells of solar panels produce a significant quantity of free energy when they are exposed to direct sunlight for extended periods of time, meaning you don’t have to rely solely on energy companies for power.

A solar PV system is typically installed on rooftops or in back gardens, and is connected to the appliances in your home to power them from the energy generated. These might include TVs, washing machines and fridge freezers.

Any excess power can be stored in a battery or you can even sell the energy you generate back to the National Grid, creating the potential for your solar panel to be both a money saving and earning investment.

It is estimated that solar panels can save between 50 and 70 percent on your electricity bills.

Air source heat pumps

Air source heat pumps can not only heat your home, but they can also cool it through environmentally friendly methods, making them a real asset for your home all year round.

There are three different types of heat pumps:

Air to water - which utilise a wet central heating system.

Air to air – which takes air from outside the house and feeds it into fans.

Hybrid – which use both air and water energy sources, switching between them based on various factors such as season and temperature.

Properly installed air source heat pumps can save you money as they are powered purely by electricity, meaning you don’t have to rely on oil and gas prices to keep your home cosy.

They are also very efficient, require almost no maintenance and have a lifespan of between 15 and 20 years, reducing the likelihood of additional or surprise costs.

So how do air source heat pumps work? They work in four stages:

They utilise the heat from the air outside your home. Even in cold weather, air still has some heat energy in it, and heat pumps use a special liquid called refrigerant to absorb this heat. Inside the heat pump the absorbed heat is transferred to a compressor, which increases the temperature. This warmer air is then used to heat your house. It can be blown into rooms, or it can heat water that runs through your radiators or underfloor heating. In warmer months, air-to-air models can work in reverse. They can take the heat from inside your house and release it outside, helping to cool your home.

Property insulation

Home insulation is the unsung hero of the energy efficient housing world.

An incredible 25 per cent of heat loss in homes is through the roof, resulting in higher energy bills as you try to heat the rest of the house. In fact, it is estimated that poorly insulated houses result in an average of £250 being wasted annually on energy bills according to the Local Government Association.

Insulation traps warm air when it’s cold outside and allows warm air to escape during the summer, which helps to ensure you aren’t losing heat when you need it or retaining it when you don’t.

There are several areas of the home that could benefit from being insulated:

Loft insulation - most new build homes have loft insulation as standard to prevent heat escaping through the roof and is a legal requirement. However you can also insulate ‘room-in-roof’ conversions by laying the thermal material between the joists of both the floor and the ceiling to create a barrier between the inside of your home and the outside climate.

Under floor insulation - generally, under floor insulation is for ground floor buildings, however areas such as rooms above a garage could also benefit from this. Insulation material is placed between the floor joists from underneath.

Wall insulation – This can be further broken down into three different types:

(1) Internal wall insulation. Used when a property has solid walls, such as ones made of sandstone, and is normally a cheaper alternative to external wall insulation.

(2) External wall insulation. Can be used on solid wall properties but has a more decorative finish as it is installed to the outside of the home.

(3) Cavity wall insulation. This is a very specific, highly specialised type of insulation that involves injecting the material into your wall and can only be used in homes that have cavity wall construction.

When upgrading insulation, it is vital that householders have the correct ventilation in place.

