Its product is a custom-fitted modular shield which uses a bespoke version of Ineos’s ultra-tough Luran SC thermoplastic material, designed specifically for wind turbine blades.

Launched commercially in 2020, Edge Solutions now has a growing Armour Edge order book worldwide, with repeat orders from early customers including RWE and the German offshore wind farm Riffgat, with a number of clients now looking to increase the amount of coverage per blade.

Last year, the specialist completed a multi-million-pound fundraise to enable key hires and bolster expansion plans.

The two companies have been working in tandem for several years and the new exclusivity agreement extends Edge Solutions’ sole global rights to use Luran SC in leading-edge protection (LEP) applications for the next decade, and on a rolling annual basis thereafter.

“This agreement cements our position as a significant player in the LEP market and underlines the strength of our long-term partnership with Ineos Styrolution,” noted David Urch, managing director of Edge Solutions.

“There is growing recognition from installers, operators and OEMs of the value of our product – both in ease of application and in durability, with potential to use Armour Edge as part of a proactive maintenance strategy. We look forward to announcing significant new customer orders in the months ahead.

“We are delighted to continue our successful collaboration with INEOS Styrolution,” Urch added.

At Ineos Styrolution, which has its UK base in Hampshire, business development manager Andreas Kolf said: “We are very excited to work with the very motivated and ambitious team at Edge Solutions. The fact that our material contributes to the production of renewable energy adds a new facet to our own commitment to sustainability.”

The company’s applications can be found in many everyday products across multiple industries including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging, and toys/sports.

Operating 17 production sites in nine countries, the company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ineos Group and employs some 3,000 people.