Acuitus said: “The consent grants the new owner of the property [permission] to operate a restaurant/venue space on the premises, utilising the 10,551 sq ft internal space.”

Mhairi Archibald, at Acuitus, said: “This stunning old church will attract the eye of those investors who seek out historic properties for their portfolios, and especially ones that already have the permissions to convert into a revenue-making business, whether that is a restaurant or venue-space – a decision for the new owners.”

Acuitus says of the church on its website: “The former Allan Park South Church is a B-listed building and is located within the King’s Park conservation area. The church sits within a larger site and occupies an elevated position.

“There is a driveway to the back of the church building. The property retains many of its spectacular original features, including stained-glass windows and clock tower. The accommodation comprises a traditional layout with associated general-purpose halls, including a fitted kitchen. The gross internal area of the building is 10,551 sq ft.”

The auctioneer notes there is “full planning permission for change of use from class 10 to class 3 (food and drink) and 11 (assembly and leisure)”.

The auction, at 1pm on July 9, will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.

Acuitus says of Stirling: “Stirling is a historic city situated in the heart of central Scotland, well connected to the motorway system. The property is prominently located on the north side of Dumbarton Road, within 100 metres of Port Street and the town centre.

“The property is a short walk from Stirling Castle, which attracts in excess of 600,000 visitors per annum. Nearby occupiers include the Albert Halls concert and conference venue, the retail provision on Port Street and many bars [and] restaurants as well as numerous student accommodation buildings. Stirling railway station, providing regular services throughout Scotland, and the bus station are both a short walk from the property.”