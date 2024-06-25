A “stunning” former church in central Stirling, with planning permission for change of use to a restaurant or venue space, is being auctioned next month with a guide price of £325,000.
The nineteenth-century, former Allan Park South Church, which includes original features such as stained-glass windows and a clock tower, will go under the hammer at commercial property auctioneer Acuitus’s next auction on July 9.
Acuitus said: “The consent grants the new owner of the property [permission] to operate a restaurant/venue space on the premises, utilising the 10,551 sq ft internal space.”
Mhairi Archibald, at Acuitus, said: “This stunning old church will attract the eye of those investors who seek out historic properties for their portfolios, and especially ones that already have the permissions to convert into a revenue-making business, whether that is a restaurant or venue-space – a decision for the new owners.”
READ MORE: Kate Forbes says economic growth crucial, sees Brexit 'conspiracy of silence'
Acuitus says of the church on its website: “The former Allan Park South Church is a B-listed building and is located within the King’s Park conservation area. The church sits within a larger site and occupies an elevated position.
“There is a driveway to the back of the church building. The property retains many of its spectacular original features, including stained-glass windows and clock tower. The accommodation comprises a traditional layout with associated general-purpose halls, including a fitted kitchen. The gross internal area of the building is 10,551 sq ft.”
The auctioneer notes there is “full planning permission for change of use from class 10 to class 3 (food and drink) and 11 (assembly and leisure)”.
READ MORE: Scottish income tax burden for higher earners 'under review'
The auction, at 1pm on July 9, will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.
Acuitus says of Stirling: “Stirling is a historic city situated in the heart of central Scotland, well connected to the motorway system. The property is prominently located on the north side of Dumbarton Road, within 100 metres of Port Street and the town centre.
READ MORE: Scottish income tax burden for higher earners 'under review'
“The property is a short walk from Stirling Castle, which attracts in excess of 600,000 visitors per annum. Nearby occupiers include the Albert Halls concert and conference venue, the retail provision on Port Street and many bars [and] restaurants as well as numerous student accommodation buildings. Stirling railway station, providing regular services throughout Scotland, and the bus station are both a short walk from the property.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here