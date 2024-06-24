The collision involved an off-road motorcycle and the 79-year-old died, with two men now being arrested and charged over it.

The two men are aged 23 and 24 and they were released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Paul Mellis, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Gow’s family and friends.

“Thank you to all who came forward with information following our appeal.”