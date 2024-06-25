Round-up
BULLOCKS at St Boswells yesterday averaged 291p/kg and sold to 316p/kg, while heifers averaged 295p/kg and sold to 334p/kg, and cast cows averaged 213p/kg and sold to 247p/kg or £1931/head. Lambs dropped by 30p/kg on the week to an average of 363p/kg or £157/head and sold to £213/head for Texels or 430p/kg for Beltexes, and hoggs averaged 250p/kg or £122/head and sold to £185/head for Texels. Cast sheep averaged £135/head and sold to £207/head for Texel ewes, and heavy ewes averaged £159/head.
A smaller offering of lambs at Ayr yesterday averaged 363p/kg or £156/head and sold to £214/head for a pen of Texels from Dalfask or to 400p/kg for the same breed from Sawerston. Cast sheep of all types were dearer on the week and sold to £224 for a pure Texel ewe from Laigh Alticane.
Store cattle continued to be keenly sought at Dumfries yesterday, with Limousin cross heifers from Newbarns selling to £1540/head or to 300p/kg for Meikleholm. OTM cattle also met with demand with beef cows selling to 242p/kg or £1803/head for Lantonside, while dairy cows sold to 186p/kg or £1451/head for Chapelcroft.
Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday rose slightly on the week to average 301p/kg and sold to 345p/kg for a Limousin cross, while black and white bullocks averaged 269p/kg and sold to 278p/kg, again for a Limousin cross. Cast beef and dairy cows held up well on the week at averages of 196p/kg and 151p/kg respectively, while new season lambs dropped marginally on the week to an average of 365p/kg and sold to £216/head or 441p/kg.
Hoggets averaged 230p/kg and sold to 360p/kg or £216/head, and cast ewes rose nicely on the week to an average of £120/head and sold to £284 for a Texel, with Blackie ewes peaking at £117/head.
Saturday saw the renowned Firstlook special sale at Carlisle which comprised the very best from Firstlook and TLC Genetics with guest consignments from the Drointon, Jackpot, Jones, Knowlesmere, Nobold, Riverdane, Sweetpea and Thistlerose herds. The sale topped at 11,000gns to average over £3000 per life.
At the top end of the Firstlook & TLC consignments Firstlook was TLC Black Pearl who sold for 11,000gns to the Innes family from Nairn, with the top heifer, Firstlook Jackpot Hanx Saltamaccia, selling tor 8000gns.
Sixteen heifers bought by the Tartan Army syndicate from Drointon Holsteins peaked at 6400gns, while heifers from Riverdane Holsteins sold to 6300gns.
American embryos from Showbox Sires were keenly bid for and sold to 1250gns for embryos from Ducket Parfect Holly, and to the same return for embryos from Mile View Shelley.
