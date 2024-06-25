A businessman has been jailed for seven years for his part in a “breathtaking” decade-long scam that defrauded the University of Edinburgh of more than £3 million.
Aasim Johar, 54, colluded with the university’s former assistant director of estates and buildings, Geoff Turnbull, to mastermind a bogus procurement scheme that operated between 2005 and 2015.
Turnbull ordered thousands of pounds of cleaning materials through Johar’s employers, Universal Solutions (International), which were not needed by the university and were rarely delivered.
Johar collected commission on the goods while Turnbull, who has since died, received gift cards, vouchers and other promotions worth a total of £112,010 for his part in the fraud.
In May, a jury at Edinburgh High Court found Johar, of Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, guilty of involvement in a fraudulent scheme.
He was sentenced to seven years in prison at the same court on Monday, the Crown Office said.
READ MORE: Dundee woman fined £1,400 after admitting eBay ivory sales
Sineidin Corrins, deputy procurator fiscal at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “This was a complex and elaborate fraud which cost the University of Edinburgh millions of pounds in misappropriated funds over a period of 10 years.
“The scale and breadth of Aasim Johar and Geoff Turnbull’s elaborate and fraudulent scheme and dishonesty during that period was breathtaking.
“Their systematic dishonesty caused enormous financial damage to a famous educational institution.”
COPFS said during the trial the jury heard that Johar managed Kent-based Universal Solution’s account with Edinburgh University when he formed a business relationship with Turnbull in 2005.
Under the plan, Turnbull regularly placed orders with Johar for quantities of cleaning products which were not required by the university, and which were rarely delivered.
Johar, who was known to Turnbull as Alan Scott, received an 8% commission on rising sales to the university.
In 2005, annual purchases for goods seemingly bought by the university came to £47,801, but by 2014-15 the yearly expenditure had climbed to £853,371, with purchases totalling £3.3 million over the period.
The court was told that Turnbull resigned in July of 2015 when the university made a number of operational changes.
The scheme then began to unravel after university officials identified suspicious transactions with Universal Solutions which had been overseen by Turnbull.
Jurors heard evidence that cleaning products at the university were, in fact, supplied by another company, whose annual budget for providing materials was £600,000.
However, by 2015, Turnbull had increased the budget for Universal Solutions to £1.2 million.
When police searched Turnbull’s home in April 2016, they found evidence of the promotions he had received through companies linked to Johar and Universal Solutions, including gift cards and vouchers for Tesco, Next, Marks & Spencer and Rocco Forte Hotels.
They also found iPads, iPhones and Apple watches linked to the scam.
Johar will now be subject to action under Proceeds of Crime legislation to recover the financial benefit he fraudulently obtained.
A University of Edinburgh spokesperson said: “The university thanks Police Scotland and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service for their handling of this case.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here