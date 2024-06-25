The King will attend a series of engagements over two days during an annual visit to Scotland, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
Charles will hold an investiture and host guests at a garden party in Edinburgh on July 2 and 3 as part of Holyrood Week.
The King, joined by the Queen, will also attend a celebration for the 900th anniversary of the city at Edinburgh Castle.
Each year, the monarch traditionally spends a week based at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, known as Holyrood Week or Royal Week in Scotland.
Charles’s visit last year was his first public engagement in Scotland since his coronation.
The King will first attend the Ceremony of the Keys in the Palace of Holyroodhouse gardens on July 2, where he will be presented with the keys to the city, before holding an investiture at the palace.
Camilla will host a reception to celebrate those promoting Scottish literacy before the pair host guests at a garden party, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.
On July 3 the King and Queen will be joined by the Prince of Wales, whose Scottish title is the Duke of Rothesay, at the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, where Camilla and Edward will be appointed to the Order of the Thistle.
Charles and Camilla will round off the trip by joining a celebration with various performers, guests and organisations at Edinburgh Castle to mark the city’s anniversary.
This year’s events will be reduced in size due to the General Election called for July 4.
Confirmation of the King’s visit comes after Buckingham Palace separately announced on Monday that the Princess Royal, who attended Holyrood Week last year, was in hospital after suffering minor injuries to her head and concussion, following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate.
