Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash in Aberdeen.
The crash, involving a grey Ford Transit van and a 46-year-old female pedestrian happened on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven Road, at its junction with Nigg Way, around 8.55pm on Monday.
Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she later died.
The driver of the van was not injured.
The road was closed for around eight hours to allow investigations to be carried out.
Sergeant Henderson, of the Road Policing Department said: "Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the woman who died as well as everyone involved.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or any drivers who were in the area at the time and who may have dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.
“I would also ask anyone who has any information and who has not already spoken to police to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 4033 of 24 June, 2024.
