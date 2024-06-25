Having been open for less than a week, the new studio had already attracted over 100 members.

The studio marks a homecoming for owner, Colin Fraser. After discovering BFT while living in Sydney with his wife and three children, he was so impressed, he didn't just become a member – he became a franchise owner.

Now, after launching two successful BFT studios in Australia, Mr Fraser and his family have recently moved back to Glasgow to unveil Scotland's first-ever BFT studio.

Mr Fraser said: “I’m so excited to launch BFT Glasgow. It’s a game changer for fitness enthusiasts in the area. I’ve done a lot of different fitness events in my life – Tough Mudder’s, Ironman events, even a 100-kilometre ultra-marathon – so I’ve experienced a lot of gyms and studios in my time.

"You quickly get a feel for what is good and what isn’t. I was blown away by BFT, there is nothing quite like it. A friend recommended it to me, I tried it once and I’d already made the decision that I was going to enquire about investing in a BFT franchise by the time I was on my way home.”

With a strong focus on community and science-backed programming – originally developed for elite athletes – fitness fanatics in the city can now enjoy BFT’s strength and conditioning experience.

Mr Fraser added: "BFT is about so much more than just fitness, the community is like no other. It’s your own little supportive fitness family, pushing you to reach your targets and goals. Combine that with state-of-the-art fitness technology and programming and you’ve got a winning formula.”

With 14 unique class types to choose from, BFT's hybrid training approach combines elements like strength training, HIIT, and metabolic conditioning to help burn fat, build muscle and reach fitness goals faster.

Mr Fraser said: “I’m really pleased to return to my roots by launching here. We’re excited to be the first location in Scotland to bring this revolutionary approach to fitness to the community and I’m looking forward to making a difference on my own doorstep. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting out, we invite you to come experience the BFT difference in person."

Launched in 2018, BFT now has over 300 franchisees around the world.

For more information about BFT Glasgow visit: www.bodyfittraining.com/club/glasgow-central