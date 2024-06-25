Hoolie in the Hydro will mark a ​​century of musical talent by featuring a star-studded line-up of some of Scotland’s most successful bands, all of which are celebrating a milestone year as part of the Scottish music industry.

Their combined landmark years amount to what has been an incredibly exciting, forward-thinking, genre-busting century for Scottish traditional music, which will culminate in this December’s Hoolie 100.

Luminary pioneers Capercaillie will join the Hoolie 100 line-up. Internationally recognised as folk trailblazers, Capercaillie are celebrating 40 years at the heart of the Scottish traditional music scene.

A symbol of Scotland’s cultural renaissance, the band has toured in more than 30 countries, sold over one-million albums and entered the pop charts with ‘Coisich a Ruin’ - the first Gaelic single to reach the Official Top 40.

Next in the line-up are Skerryvore. Renowned for their high energy performances and their electrifying fusion of folk, trad, rock and pop, the dynamic 8-piece are three time winners of Scotland’s ‘Live Act of the Year’ award at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.

Celebrating 15 years at the centre of Scotland’s thriving music scene are multi award-winning supergroup Mànran. Renowned the world over for their electrifying live performances, their innovative blend of traditional and modern instruments, along with outstanding Gaelic and English songs, has won them international acclaim and fans worldwide.

Also marking 15 years in the industry are RURA who are undoubtedly one of Scotland’s leading instrumental groups. Their rugged and intricate music and their blend of fiddle, Highland pipes, flute, bodhrán, and guitar continue to create a powerful and moving sound 15 years after their inception.

The newest band within the line-up is Talisk. The three-piece celebrate a decade of pushing boundaries and exploring new and exciting musical sounds. Their explosively energetic performances have earned them a die-hard global following.

Hoolie in the Hydro is Scotland's single biggest night of traditional music (Image: Hoolie in the Hydro)

Hoolie in the Hydro organiser, broadcaster and musician Gary Innes, said: “The overwhelming response to Hoolie in the Hydro over the past two years has been nothing short of incredible.

"I am so excited and filled with gratitude as we gear up for this year’s event. The success we’ve seen can be attributed to the phenomenal support from our audiences, the unmatched talent of our artists, and our unwavering commitment to putting Scottish traditional music on the country’s biggest stage.

“Last year we welcomed over 10,000 people to The OVO Hydro, creating a vibrant atmosphere that truly showcased the power of Scotland’s traditional music. Today’s exciting line-up announcement highlights a century of remarkable growth and innovation and I can’t wait to see what magic will be created this December.”

Capercaillie’s Karen Matheson, said: “I am mad excited to be joining this awesome line-up for Hoolie in the Hydro 2024, giving us a chance to perform live from our new album Re-loved which has just been released as part of our 40th anniversary celebrations. Bring it on!”

Calum McConnell, commissioning editor at BBC ALBA, said: “Hoolie in the Hydro is back and set to be bigger than ever to celebrate 100 years of Scotland’s iconic trad music scene. As the event continues to grow in popularity, there is no doubt that this is one of the highlights of the year on BBC ALBA and we look forward to bringing the magic of the Hoolie to viewers’ homes across the country once again.

“With some top acts already confirmed for Hoolie 100, fans can now mark the date in their diary for an unforgettable night of Scottish music - and we can’t wait to see who else is joining the party this December.”

Following the success of the first event in 2022, and with growing demand from last year’s audience, Hoolie in the Hydro is back again in 2023.

Hoolie in the Hydro 2024 will take place on Saturday December 7 and tickets are on sale now at https://www.sec.co.uk/events/detail/hoolie-in-the-hydro-2024.