A body recovered from the River Don near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire has been formally identified as missing woman Hazel Nairn.

The 71-year-old was last seen being swept into the River Don, near Monymusk, on November 18, 2022, during heavy rain.

Police recovered the remains of a woman from the River Don on May 7. 

READ MORE: Body found in search for woman swept into river in Aberdeenshire

The force confirmed on Tuesday that the remains have been formally identified as Ms Nairn and that her family has been informed.

The death is not suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.