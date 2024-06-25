A number of senior Tories questioned why the Prime Minister had not suspended Craig Williams, who was the Prime Minister’s parliamentary aide, and Laura Saunders who is standing in Bristol North West.

On Tuesday morning, a Tory Party spokesman said: “As a result of ongoing internal inquiries, we have concluded that we can no longer support Craig Williams or Laura Saunders as parliamentary candidates at the forthcoming General Election.

“We have checked with the Gambling Commission that this decision does not compromise the investigation that they are conducting, which is rightly independent and ongoing.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Why didn’t that happen a week ago?”

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “This should have happened immediately when these scandalous revelations emerged, but instead Rishi Sunak has dithered and delayed.

“Sunak must confirm immediately that these candidates will not have the Conservative whip if elected.”

As the deadline for nominations has closed, both will still be on the ballot paper as Conservatives.

As well as the candidates, two senior Tory officials have taken a leave of absence at a crucial point in the election campaign, after being drawn into the Gambling Commission investigation.

Ms Saunders’ husband Tony Lee, the party’s director of campaigning, and chief data officer Nick Mason, have stepped back from their duties.

And a police officer who served in the Prime Minister’s protection team has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over alleged bets on the election date.

Steve Baker became the first serving minister to call for those who placed bets on the election date to be suspended by the party, on Monday night.

The Northern Ireland minister told ITV’s Peston that Mr Sunak should take action: “I would call them up and ask them, ‘Did you do it?’ And if they did it, then they are suspended.

“But the Prime Minister would have to answer why he hasn’t done it, I haven’t got inside information on why the Prime Minister hasn’t done it.”

However, before the party’s announcement, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross defended the Prime Minister’s lack of action, saying it was important that the Gambling Commission e allowed to finish their inquiry.

He told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “Well, I think this scandal has been an unacceptable incident in the campaign and I want the Gambling Commission to do their job as quickly as they can to look at all the details and come to a conclusion.”

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said it was “simply untrue” to say that the force had leaked the names of people suspected of using inside information to bet on the July 4 election date.

A source close to the Cabinet Office told the Daily Telegraph the Gambling Commission is telling the Met “and then almost instantly these names are finding their way to journalists”.

“The suspicion very much is, it’s the Met,” the source said.

The newspaper reported that a further five police officers are currently under investigation by the gambling regulator.

A Met spokesman said: “The allegations that the Met has leaked information are simply untrue. We continue to liaise with the Gambling Commission and are assessing information they have provided.”