The team behind one of Scotland's most renowned steak restaurants is celebrating being recognised as one of the 'Best in the World' for another year.
A list of the 'World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants' has been published annually by London-based Uppercut Media since 2019.
Restaurants are judged by mystery diners with eight key points of criteria ranging from quality of meat to the selection of cuts on offer and the overall feel of the venue.
Once again, Glasgow's Porter & Rye is the only Scottish restaurant to have made the cut, ranking overall at number 82.
READ MORE: 'A cut above the rest' - Our pick of Scottish steak restaurants
Judges said: "Nestled in the heart of Glasgow's Finnieston neighbourhood, Porter & Rye is a haven for steak aficionados and lovers of fine dining alike.
"This stylish establishment seamlessly blends contemporary chic with traditional warmth, offering an inviting atmosphere where guests can indulge in exceptional cuisine and impeccable service.
"At the heart of Porter & Rye's menu is a selection of in-house dry-aged premium cuts of beef, selected by John Gilmour butchers expertly aged for maximum flavour and tenderness.
"From the succulent ribeye to the flavourful Porterhouse, each steak is cooked to perfection over an open flame, imparting a delicious smoky char that enhances its natural richness."
Marking the arrival of a bright red plaque that recognises the achievement, Porter & Rye said on social media today: "There are only two of these plaques in Scotland and they are both on our door.
"We're over the moon to be listed again, thank you so much @worldbeststeakrestaurants."
The highest ranking restaurant for the UK and Ireland in this year's list was Cut in London at number 10, followed by Hawksmoor in Dublin at number 12.
Taking the top spot for the second year running was Parrilla Don Julio in Buenos Aires, hailed as "true institution in the world's culinary scene, famed for its exceptional Argentine cuisine and warm hospitality".
READ MORE: Ron Mackenna: At last, a Glasgow restaurant with real old-school waiters
Noting an exceptionally high calibre of competition, judges continued: "This year’s evaluation covered over 850 steak restaurants worldwide, reflecting notable improvements in meat quality, cooking methods, and customer service.
"The rise of European steakhouses, with their innovative aging techniques and 'farm to fork' concepts, has been particularly prominent, challenging the traditional dominance of classic American steak establishments from former years."
Porter & Rye is located at 1131 Argyle Street in Glasgow.
To view the list of the World's 101 Best Steaks in full, click here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here