Restaurants are judged by mystery diners with eight key points of criteria ranging from quality of meat to the selection of cuts on offer and the overall feel of the venue.

Once again, Glasgow's Porter & Rye is the only Scottish restaurant to have made the cut, ranking overall at number 82.

Judges said: "Nestled in the heart of Glasgow's Finnieston neighbourhood, Porter & Rye is a haven for steak aficionados and lovers of fine dining alike.

"This stylish establishment seamlessly blends contemporary chic with traditional warmth, offering an inviting atmosphere where guests can indulge in exceptional cuisine and impeccable service.

"At the heart of Porter & Rye's menu is a selection of in-house dry-aged premium cuts of beef, selected by John Gilmour butchers expertly aged for maximum flavour and tenderness.

"From the succulent ribeye to the flavourful Porterhouse, each steak is cooked to perfection over an open flame, imparting a delicious smoky char that enhances its natural richness."

Marking the arrival of a bright red plaque that recognises the achievement, Porter & Rye said on social media today: "There are only two of these plaques in Scotland and they are both on our door.

"We're over the moon to be listed again, thank you so much @worldbeststeakrestaurants."

The highest ranking restaurant for the UK and Ireland in this year's list was Cut in London at number 10, followed by Hawksmoor in Dublin at number 12.

Taking the top spot for the second year running was Parrilla Don Julio in Buenos Aires, hailed as "true institution in the world's culinary scene, famed for its exceptional Argentine cuisine and warm hospitality".

Noting an exceptionally high calibre of competition, judges continued: "This year’s evaluation covered over 850 steak restaurants worldwide, reflecting notable improvements in meat quality, cooking methods, and customer service.

"The rise of European steakhouses, with their innovative aging techniques and 'farm to fork' concepts, has been particularly prominent, challenging the traditional dominance of classic American steak establishments from former years."

Porter & Rye is located at 1131 Argyle Street in Glasgow.

To view the list of the World's 101 Best Steaks in full, click here.