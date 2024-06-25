Plans for almost 100 new homes and two commercial units in a former industrial area undergoing regeneration have been approved.
The redevelopment is to replace two empty low-rise industrial buildings and a carpet store building on Salamander Street and Salamander Yards in the Scottish capital.
The design was prepared by 7N Architects on behalf of Cruden Homes (East) Ltd.
The development proposes 99 new residential homes, 20% of these are designed for growing families with three bedrooms and enhanced areas as required by the Edinburgh design guidance.
A total of 35% of the homes will be affordable, which is above the current minimum requirement of 25%, the developer said.
"A central south facing courtyard provides private accessible amenity for all residents and creates a visual greenspace connection with Leith Links.
"The u-shaped form of the building maximises views out across Leith Links towards the city.
"The building facades have been carefully considered to respond to the varying contexts surrounding the proposal," the statement said.
The council said: "The site is bounded to the north by Salamander Street, to the east by a detached industrial building, to the west by the recently developed Ropeworks residential area and to the south by Leith Links.
"The wider area along Salamander Street is characterised by industrial units with gradually increasing numbers of residential units as plots are redeveloped. Salamander Street itself is proposed be realigned to accommodate a segregated cycle path adjacent to the proposed development as part of the Leith Connections project.
"Although the site itself is relatively level, there is a significant level change between the southern edge of the site and Leith Links where it meets the elevated Restalrig Railway Path.
"The cycle path connects Leith to Portobello. The boundary of the Leith Conservation area lies outwith the site but adjoins the southern site edge, covering Leith Links."
The Leith site is adjacent to the Ropeworks masterplan for over 600 new homes.
Australian fitness brand makes Scotland debut with city studio
A popular Australian fitness brand has made its Scotland debut with the new opening of a city centre studio.
Last weekend saw the "exciting" arrival of a brand-new state-of-the-art Body Fit Training (BFT) studio on Glasgow's West Campbell Street. Having been open for less than a week, the new studio had already attracted over 100 members. The studio marks a homecoming for owner, Colin Fraser. After discovering BFT while living in Sydney with his wife and three children, he was so impressed, he didn't just become a member – he became a franchise owner.
Scottish haulier hits £100m turnover
Maxi Caledonian has reported turnover in excess of £100 million for the first time as its long-standing owner revealed details of succession planning at the haulage and construction group.
The Irvine-based company, set up more than 50 years ago, reported a rise in profits and turnover during “increasingly difficult trading conditions”, new accounts reveal. The accounts, which are expected to be lodged at Companies House this week, were revealed as Gerry Atkinson confirmed details of his semi-retirement.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here