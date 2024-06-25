The design was prepared by 7N Architects on behalf of Cruden Homes (East) Ltd.

The development proposes 99 new residential homes, 20% of these are designed for growing families with three bedrooms and enhanced areas as required by the Edinburgh design guidance.

A total of 35% of the homes will be affordable, which is above the current minimum requirement of 25%, the developer said.

The site is next to Leith Links (Image: 7N Architects)

"A central south facing courtyard provides private accessible amenity for all residents and creates a visual greenspace connection with Leith Links.

"The u-shaped form of the building maximises views out across Leith Links towards the city.

"The building facades have been carefully considered to respond to the varying contexts surrounding the proposal," the statement said.

The council said: "The site is bounded to the north by Salamander Street, to the east by a detached industrial building, to the west by the recently developed Ropeworks residential area and to the south by Leith Links.

"The wider area along Salamander Street is characterised by industrial units with gradually increasing numbers of residential units as plots are redeveloped. Salamander Street itself is proposed be realigned to accommodate a segregated cycle path adjacent to the proposed development as part of the Leith Connections project.

"Although the site itself is relatively level, there is a significant level change between the southern edge of the site and Leith Links where it meets the elevated Restalrig Railway Path.

"The cycle path connects Leith to Portobello. The boundary of the Leith Conservation area lies outwith the site but adjoins the southern site edge, covering Leith Links."

The Leith site is adjacent to the Ropeworks masterplan for over 600 new homes.

Australian fitness brand makes Scotland debut with city studio

A popular Australian fitness brand has made its Scotland debut with the new opening of a city centre studio.

Last weekend saw the "exciting" arrival of a brand-new state-of-the-art Body Fit Training (BFT) studio on Glasgow's West Campbell Street. Having been open for less than a week, the new studio had already attracted over 100 members. The studio marks a homecoming for owner, Colin Fraser. After discovering BFT while living in Sydney with his wife and three children, he was so impressed, he didn't just become a member – he became a franchise owner.

Scottish haulier hits £100m turnover

Maxi Caledonian has reported turnover in excess of £100 million for the first time as its long-standing owner revealed details of succession planning at the haulage and construction group.

The Irvine-based company, set up more than 50 years ago, reported a rise in profits and turnover during “increasingly difficult trading conditions”, new accounts reveal. The accounts, which are expected to be lodged at Companies House this week, were revealed as Gerry Atkinson confirmed details of his semi-retirement.