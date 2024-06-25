From July 9-26, Tattu are offering a limited edition Golden Dragon sharing cocktail

with Bacardi Carta Blanca, orange and jasmine to be enjoyed by the whole table. All graduates dining from the Wisdom of the Dragon: Taste of Tattu menu will receive a gift from Tattu to You, a complimentary glass of EPC Champagne and for the table a Golden Dragon sharing cocktail.

Tattu are thrilled to introduce their Wisdom of the Dragon graduation menu to celebrate the momentous occasion. Starters include: Wild Mushroom & Black Trufﬂe Spring Rolls with sweet and sour soy; Pan Seared Pork Dumplings with black pepper pork and Royal Koi Fish Gau with Black cod, yuzu and miso.

Highlights from the mains include: Wok Fired Angry Bird, chicken with roasted chilli pepper, cashews and sesame honey soy; Sea Bass Chinese Curry with lemongrass, kafﬁr lime leaf and pak choi and Kung Po Tofu with pineapple, green beans and lotus. Guests will also have the option to upgrade their main to the Caramel Soy Aged Steak for a supplement.

To ﬁnish on a sweet note, diners have the choice of two of Tattu’s signature desserts: the Cherry Blossom with cherry, chocolate and candy ﬂoss or the Asian Pear Sticky Toffee Pudding served with cinnamon, vanilla and almond.

The Wisdom of Dragon three course menu is available throughout July, offering two courses (from £28.50) or three courses (for £33.50). All graduates dining from this menu will receive a complimentary glass of EPC champagne and Golden Dragon sharing cocktail.

All graduates dining from the ALC and Sharing Menus will receive a complimentary glass of EPC champagne. All diners must book using code ‘GRADUATION’ in the booking notes section to receive the complimentary offering, reservations for Tattu Birmingham can be made online here.

Social: @tatturestaurant Address: 18 W Register St, Edinburgh EH2 2AA



