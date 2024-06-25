Human remains were found inside and formal identification is yet to take place but an investigation has been launched into what happened.

The death is being currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are at an early stage as they look to establish the full circumstances.

READ MORE: Estimated cyber crime up almost 120 per cent in four years, figures show

Detective Inspector Craig Gilmour said: “At this stage of our investigation, it is unclear why the van was parked in this layby or how it came to be on fire. It is vital anyone with information comes forward.



“The area is very picturesque and popular with walkers and dog walkers, and it's thought a number of vehicles will have passed by the scene at the time.



“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around midday on Monday and may have seen a white van parked in a layby, or a van on fire, to please get in touch.



“I would also ask if you heard any loud noises, or any motorists with dashcam footage which could be of significance, to please get in touch."



Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1615 of Monday, 24 June, 2024.