Following around £400,000 of investment and 'a few setbacks', the 36-seater restaurant will now open at 19 New Kirk Road on Thursday, July 11.

Pictured: Chef Gary Townsend outside his new Bearsden restaurant (Image: Supplied)

Townsend said: “I'm thrilled to be preparing for our official opening.

“We have had a few setbacks in the renovation process, but that’s given me and my team additional time to ensure everything is just right.

“From sourcing bespoke, hand-thrown ceramics to collaborating with artisan craftspeople for the finishing touches, we are focused on every detail.”

The menu at Elements will showcase the chef’s passion for sourcing produce from Scotland and around the UK and dedication to using the best local ingredients.

A seasoned forager, he will incorporate handpicked ingredients from the surrounding area of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs in his dishes.

Pictured: The menu will feature local produce and foraged ingredients (Image: Supplied)

Standouts from the opening tasting menu are set to include North Sea cod loin poached in butter and served with cockles, white asparagus, courgette, cod dumpling buttermilk and miso; Scottish Lamb Saddle with shoulder, sweetbread, BBQ gem lettuce, smoked aubergine, and chimichurri and Amalfi Lemon & Yuzu paired with Perthshire strawberries, preserved elderflower and basil.

A commitment to sustainability continues to be evident throughout a seasonal drinks offering which on opening date will range from an ‘Earth’ cocktail with Downpour gin from North Uist, blended yuzu, lemon, lime and basil to ‘Fire’ with Storywood tequila, mango, habanero and hibiscus.

“I’ve spent a lot of time working on the dishes and testing exciting flavour combinations, and of course, getting out and about meeting some excellent local suppliers,” Townsend said.

“I can't wait to share all of our stories with our guests soon.”

Pictured: A selection of different menus will be available throughout the week (Image: Supplied)



Elements will be open from Wednesday evening through to Sunday with a seven-course tasting menu.

Alternatively, there will be a more traditional 3-course à la carte menu on offer while at lunchtime there a smaller, four-course will be served.

There will also be a ‘Chef's Counter’ experience, tailored for one to five guests, providing an immersive dining opportunity and a chance to ‘observe the team's craftsmanship up close’.

Formerly head chef at Glasgow’s prestigious 3 AA Rosette One Devonshire Gardens, Townsend brings a wealth of experience from renowned UK kitchens such as L’Enclume, Restaurant Sat Bains, Hibiscus and The Kitchin to Bearsden.

Asked why he has chosen the area for his first solo restaurant, he said previously: “If you had asked me two years ago to picture where I would like to open, this is exactly what it would have looked like.

“I grew up in a small town in Cambridgeshire, so I love that really tight-knit, neighbourhood feel that Bearsden has.

"I really hope that I can do both my team and the people who live locally proud with Elements.”

Elements is located at 19 New Kirk Road in Bearsden.

For more information or to book now, visit the website here.