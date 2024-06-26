Pinsent, which moved into the Scottish market with the acquisition of McGrigors in 2012, said the appointments underline the depth of legal talent available throughout its offices in Scotland.

Ms Maguire is a transactional construction specialist focused on energy projects in the UK and overseas, advising clients on procurement and contracting strategy implementation. She leads multi-disciplinary teams delivering critical support for clients on major energy infrastructure schemes globally, including current advisory roles on multiple offshore windfarm projects in the ScotWind leasing round and the Crown Estate Round 4 leasing round.

Mr Maciver is an experienced transactional finance lawyer specialising in all aspects of banking and finance work, acting for lenders, borrowers and other loan market participants. High-profile mandates he has advised on recently include acting for NatWest Group on its financing of Lone Star's £111 million acquisition of Union Square retail mall in Aberdeen, and advising Scottish National Investment Bank and UK Infrastructure Bank on a £100m joint credit facility for Ardersier Port owner Haventus.

Katharine Hardie, chair of Pinsent Masons in Scotland, said: "The appointments of Julia and John to these globally significant leadership roles demonstrate the quality of legal expertise we have in Scotland and a deep sector knowledge and understanding of the markets they operate in.

"Both have made enormous contributions to our practice over many years, and I have no doubt they will be a great success in helping drive our global offering in energy and financial services respectively."

Pinsent Masons employs more than 3,300 lawyers and support staff in 26 international offices, of which approximately 550 are based at the firm’s offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.