A landmark former office building in the heart of Glasgow which hosted NHS Scotland and had lain empty since 2010 has been converted into 92 apartments, through an “extensive redesign and renovations”.
The “boutique, build-to-rent apartment community” at the former, 64,000 sq ft Dalian House, on the corner of St Vincent Street and North Street at Charing Cross, has been developed by Glasgow-based private equity player Maven Capital Partners and property and project management company Calmont Group. It is managed by VervLife, which described the Glasgow rental market as “exciting”.
Maven said: “Formerly known as Dalian House, this iconic building has been transformed to offer modern, high-quality living spaces, complete with top-tier amenities like a fitness suite, lounge, garden terrace, and more. The building now offers modern, high-quality living spaces designed to meet the needs of today’s renters.”
It noted the show home is now open for viewings, with residents moving in from August. The development features apartments ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes.
Maven said: “The building was originally named as a nod to one of Glasgow’s international twin cities, Dalian in north-western China. In homage to the building’s heritage, the building will now be called DALIAN and is situated in a prime location on the corner of St Vincent Street and North Street in the cultural Charing Cross neighbourhood of the city, offering its residents easy access to vibrant Finnieston, the amenities of the city centre and the verdant West End.”
It added: “DALIAN combines the charm of its historic architecture with contemporary amenities and finishes, creating a unique, high-quality living experience for residents. The building features a variety of stylishly appointed apartments, ranging from studios to spacious three-bedroom units, all designed with comfort and convenience in mind. Residents can also take advantage of a variety of communal amenity spaces including a state-of-the-art fitness suite, lounge and co-working space, a garden terrace, private dining area and even a boulodrome for games of petanque.”
Maven partner Paul Johnston said: “We are delighted to launch DALIAN, a premium build-to-rent community in a part of Glasgow that is an attractive and desirable place to live. The city needs more high-quality, professionally managed accommodation and this community will serve that need with its contemporary design, fantastic amenities, and a convenient, culture-forward location.”
Graham Brooker, director at Calmont Group, said: “Dalian House had lain unoccupied since 2010 and we quickly saw the opportunity to re-purpose it into what is now one of Glasgow’s best places to live, work and play. Converting and regenerating a building in this way is the most environmentally friendly and sustainable means of construction.”
Katherine Rose, managing director at VervLife, said: “Glasgow is an exciting rental market and like many cities across the UK has a significant undersupply of all types of homes, particularly well-managed rental accommodation. Our approach to operations will make this wonderfully designed building an even more convenient, resident and community focused place to live. We’re proud to be operating in Scotland, and supporting the drive to deliver more Scottish homes alongside our partners at Maven and Calmont.”
Maven said “residents will benefit from responsive management and an innovative resident’s community app which will give those that live there access to local exclusives, offers and promotions, a local directory and rapid access to management”.
