Alex Salmond has insisted Alba is now the “natural home” for supporters of Scottish independence.
The former first minister was speaking ahead of the launch of his party’s manifesto, which he said would include the only “strategy to deliver independence” offered to voters at this election.
Alba’s position is to use every national election as a “straightforward popular mandate” for the Scottish Government to enter into independence negotiations with the UK.
READ MORE: Alba hits out at 'time wasting' SNP over lack of independence 'action'
Speaking ahead of his party’s manifesto launch in Dundee, Mr Salmond said: “Alba Party will ensure that Scots are given the opportunity to declare that we will not accept a Westminster veto over our right to self-determination and thus to vote at national elections for Scotland to be an independent country.
“We intend to mobilise the independence vote disheartened by the SNP’s half-hearted campaign. Every Alba vote will count towards independence.”
Mr Salmond, who is not standing in this election but who plans to run for Holyrood again in 2026, added: “Alba Party are now the natural home for independence supporters and whilst the Greens look forward to potential deals with the Labour Party and the SNP soft-peddle on independence, Alba are looking forward to making an impact for independence in this General Election.”
Meanwhile, elsewhere on the campaign trail today, John Swinney will write to young voters promising that their “values will always be protected by the SNP at Westminster”.
He will tell them: "After fourteen years of chaos, the Tories are finished - thank goodness. But the alternative on offer from Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party is bleak.
"There will be no action on the real issues that matter to you, young voters in Scotland. Keir Starmer has promised to deliver more of the same: more cuts, more Brexit and more misery for young people.”
The First Minister will claim it is his party “offering left of centre policies that will make life better for young people of Scotland.“
READ MORE: Alex Salmond's Alba in disarray as founding members quit in trans row
Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwa will be in Cumbernauld where he will promise that his party will hike wages, cut bills and create jobs.
“The Tories gambled with the economy while the SNP frittered away billions in public money and it’s working Scots who have paid the price,” Mr Sarwar said ahead of the visit.
“Mums and dads are kept up at night wondering how they’ll pay the shopping and energy bills, while the rise in mortgage rates is making housing even more expensive.
“Working families have been left to make impossible choices because of Tory economic chaos.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel