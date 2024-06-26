Alba’s position is to use every national election as a “straightforward popular mandate” for the Scottish Government to enter into independence negotiations with the UK.

Speaking ahead of his party’s manifesto launch in Dundee, Mr Salmond said: “Alba Party will ensure that Scots are given the opportunity to declare that we will not accept a Westminster veto over our right to self-determination and thus to vote at national elections for Scotland to be an independent country.

“We intend to mobilise the independence vote disheartened by the SNP’s half-hearted campaign. Every Alba vote will count towards independence.”

Mr Salmond, who is not standing in this election but who plans to run for Holyrood again in 2026, added: “Alba Party are now the natural home for independence supporters and whilst the Greens look forward to potential deals with the Labour Party and the SNP soft-peddle on independence, Alba are looking forward to making an impact for independence in this General Election.”

Meanwhile, elsewhere on the campaign trail today, John Swinney will write to young voters promising that their “values will always be protected by the SNP at Westminster”.

He will tell them: "After fourteen years of chaos, the Tories are finished - thank goodness. But the alternative on offer from Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party is bleak.

"There will be no action on the real issues that matter to you, young voters in Scotland. Keir Starmer has promised to deliver more of the same: more cuts, more Brexit and more misery for young people.”

The First Minister will claim it is his party “offering left of centre policies that will make life better for young people of Scotland.“

Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwa will be in Cumbernauld where he will promise that his party will hike wages, cut bills and create jobs.

“The Tories gambled with the economy while the SNP frittered away billions in public money and it’s working Scots who have paid the price,” Mr Sarwar said ahead of the visit.

“Mums and dads are kept up at night wondering how they’ll pay the shopping and energy bills, while the rise in mortgage rates is making housing even more expensive.

“Working families have been left to make impossible choices because of Tory economic chaos.”