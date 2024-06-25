Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has told the BBC that he won more than £2,000 betting on a July general election.

The minister said he did not place the bet in May and had not broken any rules.

The revelation follows the Conservative party's decision to withdraw support from two candidates who also gambled on a July vote.

"I am very clear that I have never, on any occasion, broken any Gambling Commission rules", said Mr Jack.

"I did not place any bets on the date of the general election during May - the period under investigation by the Gambling Commission.

"Furthermore, I am not aware of any family or friends placing bets. I have nothing more to say on this matter."

A spokesperson for the Gambling Commission said: "We are not confirming or denying the identity of any individuals involved in this investigation."

The BBC says Mr Jack had been telling colleagues and journalists for at least a year that he thought a June or July election made the most strategic sense for his party.

More to follow ...