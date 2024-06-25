The revelation follows the Conservative party's decision to withdraw support from two candidates who also gambled on a July vote.

"I am very clear that I have never, on any occasion, broken any Gambling Commission rules", said Mr Jack.

"I did not place any bets on the date of the general election during May - the period under investigation by the Gambling Commission.

"Furthermore, I am not aware of any family or friends placing bets. I have nothing more to say on this matter."

A spokesperson for the Gambling Commission said: "We are not confirming or denying the identity of any individuals involved in this investigation."

The BBC says Mr Jack had been telling colleagues and journalists for at least a year that he thought a June or July election made the most strategic sense for his party.

More to follow ...