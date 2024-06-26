The man described as Scotland's David Attenbrough will bring his biggest ever live tour to Scotland next year.
Gordon Buchanan, who grew up on the Isle of Mull, is a renowned wildlife photographer who has dedicated his life to exploring the untamed beauty of the natural world, from forests to snowy landscapes, and from towering mountains to the depths of the great rainforests.
He is currently filming Big Cats 24/7, tracking lions, leopards and cheetahs in Botswana over a six-month period for a new BBC series.
Mr Buchanan will embark on a 35 venue tour across England, Scotland and Wales next year to recount tales from his encounters with some of nature's most fascinating animals.
Lions and Tigers and Bears with Gordon Buchanan will feature his adventures with pandas, grizzlies, tigers, jaguars and more, and will be at Dundee, Whitehall on Sunday, March 30.
Mr Buchanan said: "Lions and Tigers and Bears, oh my! It could be a line straight from The Wizard of Oz but there’s no fiction here, just amazing facts as I get the chance to bring to life the amazing adventures I’ve had the absolute privilege to experience.
“Bears and big cats are the undisputed icons of the animal kingdom and I’ve spent a lifetime capturing them on film.
”From pandas in China to orphaned grizzlies in Russia, from high-altitude tigers in the Himalayas to jaguars in the depths of the Amazon; I have been fortunate enough to meet many of these incredible creatures in their natural habitats – and I love being able to share their secrets with audiences.
“There has been mud, sweat and tears, tender moments and terrifying encounters and I can’t wait to meet more animal lovers and tell more tales as I hit the road again.”
Tickets on general sale from Friday June 28, from www.gordon-buchanan.co.uk or direct from the Whitehall Theatre’s website/ box office.
