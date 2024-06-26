READ MORE: Could an international role beckon for Humza Yousaf?



The SNP has already confirmed that SNP MPs will bring forward a binding vote at Westminster as soon as possible after the General Election.



Mr Yousaf said: “We have all looked on in horror at the humanitarian catastrophe and continued suffering of the people of Gaza throughout this conflict. Thousands of innocent Palestinian children, women and men have been killed.



“We have a duty to do whatever we can to bring about a peaceful solution, and it is clear that the full recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state is the only way to move towards a just long-term peace, in the interests of both Palestinians and Israelis.

“Recognising Palestinian statehood is an inalienable right of the people of Palestine, not a privilege that can be vetoed by others. Anyone claiming to support a two-state solution must back immediate recognition, otherwise their words ring hollow.



“It is imperative that whoever becomes Prime Minister next week takes immediate action - by following the lead of Ireland, Spain and Norway - in recognising the State of Palestine. Now is not the time to equivocate or obfuscate, this is the time for action.



"The SNP has been Westminster’s moral compass throughout the conflict in Gaza - while the Tories and Labour have failed to add their voice to international efforts to end bloodshed and save innocent lives.



“I would urge all MSPs to listen to their conscience and support the motion that calls for immediate recognition of the Palestinian state, an immediate ceasefire, release of all hostages and an end to arms sales to Israel."

During a BBC Scotland leaders debate earlier this month Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “committing war crimes” in Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu has been under international pressure due to its bombardment of the region following the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Since the start of the war 37431 people have been killed in Gaza including 15000 children, according to Palestinian Ministry of Health. 1,139 lives have been lost in Israel.

Speaking at a BBC Scotland debate in Glasgo, Mr Sarwar hit out at Mr Netanyahu’s actions after being challenged by a member of the audience.

Asked what a Labour government would do about Gaza if it wins the General Election on July 4, Mr Sarwar said: “I’ve been to the Gaza Strip myself to deliver aid into the Gaza Strip before I became a politician, my views are well known.

“I believe in a two-state solution, I believe Benjamin Netanyahu is committing war crimes, I believe Hamas should be separated from the Palestinian people, I believe that we need an immediate ceasefire and immediate access to humanitarian aid.”

There also needs to be a “change of situation on the ground” for the benefit of the Palestinian and Israeli people, the Scottish Labour leader added.

Mr Sarwar’s comments drew applause from sections of the audience.