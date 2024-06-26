Rishi Sunak has intervened in the spat between Kemi Badenoch and actor David Tennant, suggesting the Doctor Who star is “the problem”.
Tennant suggested at an awards show he wanted a world where the equalities minister “doesn’t exist any more”, and that she should “shut up”.
The Prime Minister said: “Freedom of speech is the most powerful feature of our democracy.
“If you’re calling for women to shut up and wishing they didn’t exist, you are the problem.”
Tennant won a prize for being a “celebrity ally” at the British LGBT Awards last week and used his speech to target the equalities minister.
Ms Badenoch has faced criticism over her approach to trans rights.
Mr Tennant said in his acceptance speech: “If I’m honest I’m a little depressed by the fact that acknowledging that everyone has the right to be who they want to be and live their life how they want to live it as long as they’re not hurting anyone else should merit any kind of special award or special mention, because it’s common sense, isn’t it?
“It is human decency. We shouldn’t live in a world where that is worth remarking on.
“However, until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist any more – I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up – whilst we do live in this world, I am honoured to receive this.”
Ms Badenoch hit back and said: “I will not shut up. I will not be silenced by men who prioritise applause from Stonewall over the safety of women and girls.
“A rich, lefty, white male celebrity so blinded by ideology he can’t see the optics of attacking the only black woman in government by calling publicly for my existence to end.
“Tennant is one of Labour’s celebrity supporters. This is an early example of what life will be like if they win.
“Keir Starmer stood by while Rosie Duffield was hounded. He and his supporters will do the same with the country.
“Do not let the bigots and bullies win.”
