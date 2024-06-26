An Idyllic Georgian Country House in the Scottish borders has been put on the market for a staggering seven-figure sum.
With six bedrooms and grounds of approximately 1.26 acres, Husband and wife Rosamund & Bill De Le Hey are hoping to fetch a hefty price for their property with offers starting at over £1,175,000.
Known as Mertoun Glebe the property is located in a ‘prime’ Borders location within easy reach of both Melrose and Kelso.
The Georgian Country House marries together a listed, cleverly extended former “glebe” house with innovative modern additions including solar panels and a biomass boiler.
James Denne, property agent at GSC Grays, said “Mertoun Glebe is truly a gem in a prime location in the Scottish Borders. It enjoys an idyllic rural setting with far-reaching, uninterrupted views that are simply breathtaking.
“The current owners have created an amazing home with a welcoming atmosphere that is immediately apparent upon entering the front door. The property includes an elegant drawing room, a wonderful garden room and an outstanding summer house which is an ideal place for enjoying the outdoor life. This fabulous house combines historic charm and modern technology.”
Mertoun Glebe has five reception rooms, together with an open plan kitchen that opens directly onto the terrace and gardem. It has six ‘good-sized’ bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a studio which can be accessed through the drive or the house, and is ideal for use as a home office or an artist studio.
The grounds include a large lawn surrounded by mature borders and trees, a kitchen garden, and terraces connecting the house to the garden. The summer house, which serves well as a games room or guest accommodation, is complete with a kitchen and shower room.
The nearby village of St Boswell’s is home to the Mainstreet Trading Company, which includes an award-winning bookshop, café, and deli, and is owned by the owners of Mertoun Glebe, Rosamund and Bill De Le Hey.
The house is 41 miles from Edinburgh, with its international airport, and 30 miles from Berwick-upon-Tweed, which has a mainline railway station providing direct services to London, Newcastle, and Edinburgh. The Borders Railway between Edinburgh and the Borders terminates at Tweedbank situated eight miles away.
All pictures of the property, including a floor-plan can be found online, with more information available to potential buyers.
