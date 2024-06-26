The study said this equals a collective economic impact of £73 million since the event began in 2002.

The report, undertaken by the Tourism Resources Company, focused on the 2023 event which took place from 5 October to 5 November.

It said the event played a crucial role in delivering a boost to the local tourism economy in and around Pitlochry every autumn.

Attracting up to 83,000 visitors from all over the UK and beyond, ticketing data for the 2023 event showed visitors travelled from twenty-nine different countries to Highland Perthshire specifically for the event.

The event has become a family favourite (Image: Enchanted Forest)

A visitor survey was conducted online with 4,013 respondents, which found the vast majority of visitors (91%) only visited Pitlochry because of The Enchanted Forest event, and that almost one-in-ten were from outside of Perth and Kinross,

More than half stayed overnight, significantly benefiting local businesses such as Fishers Hotel, Scotland’s Spa Hotel and McKay’s Hotel; local eateries including Victoria’s, Old Mill Inn and McKay’s Chip Shop, as well as numerous independent shops in Pitlochry.

READ MORE: What is Scotland's new tourist tax? Visitor levy explained

READ MORE: Scotland EURO 2024 adventure draws German visitor fan base

READ MORE: How tourist marketing 'harms' Highlands and Islands

The overall event was rated highly with 93.04% positive customer enjoyment level, with 89% rating the overall value for money as excellent/very good.

The visitor survey also highlighted the continuing popularity of the event, with repeat customer attendance in 2023 at 50.75%, coupled with a repeat customer enjoyment level score of 92.06%,

Customer satisfaction levels have significantly increased, with 72% saying they enjoyed the event more compared to their previous visit (48% in 2022), and almost all (99%) rating the stewarding team as excellent/very good.

The show fills the forest with light (Image: Enchanted Forest)

Monique McArdle, event producer at The Enchanted Forest, said: “This report confirms the significant impact Scotland’s favourite sound and light show has on the economy of Pitlochry and Highland Perthshire every autumn, with an impressive £10.38 million boost.

"With the majority of respondents to the online survey confirming that the event is their only reason for visiting the area, the economic ripple effect of the event cannot be underestimated.

“Whilst the impact of the unprecedented weather conditions last year necessitated four show cancellations, costing the region roughly £1.2 million, The Enchanted Forest has been and remains a Key driver in transforming a traditionally quiet time of year in Highland Perthshire into a significant period of tourism, and it continues to have a major role to play in showcasing Pitlochry and wider Highland Perthshire as a tourism destination. "

Visitors report high satisfaction with the event (Image: Enchanted Forest)

Angus John MacLellan, owner of Victoria’s Restaurant and The Old Mill Inn, Pitlochry, said: “The Enchanted Forest as an event is incredibly valuable to the area and to our businesses in Pitlochry.

“The Influx of visitors provides a welcome boost to business and extends the busy summer season into a traditionally quieter time of year allowing us to continue operating at peak levels.

“During Covid times, the event was greatly missed, and we see it as being a vital part of the area’s draw. It brings families and visitors that many not ordinarily come to the area outside of the event, spending and contributing to the local economy.”

The success of the 2023 Enchanted Forest show has enabled organisers behind the award-winning show, The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, to award a record number of grants to registered charities operating in Highland Perthshire.

Tickets for the 2024 show are currently on sale, which takes place 3 October to 3 November. The show theme will be revealed in June.