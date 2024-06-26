A small family-run caravan park on the outskirts of Edinburgh has won the title of ‘Best Caravan Park’ in Scotland at the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2024.
Despite facing strong competition, Linwater Caravan Park surpassed top-ranking caravan parks throughout Scotland to acquire first place.
It was recognised for its excellent customer service, commitment to maintaining immaculate grounds, and continuous improvement and investment in on-site facilities.
Opened in 1998 by the Guinan family, Linwater Caravan Park is located in the Edinburgh countryside, around 12 miles from the city centre by tram, bus, and train.
READ MORE: Famous US fried chicken giant reveals opening date for new Scottish restaurant
It welcomes tents, caravans, campervans, and motorhomes, as well as a curated selection of self-catering static caravans and lodges.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award", said Linwater Caravan Park Manager, Katie Guinan.
"Our team works tirelessly to ensure that every guest has a memorable and enjoyable stay. This recognition is a wonderful validation of our efforts and a motivation to continue striving for excellence."
Katie continued: “We couldn't have done this without the support of our wonderful guests.
“The feedback and loyalty we have received since opening in 1998 have been invaluable in helping us improve and create a place where families and friends can make lasting memories.”
A spokesperson for The 7th Scottish Hospitality Awards 2024 said: “We’re proud to once again get to showcase the remarkable talent and exceptional standards within Scotland’s vibrant hospitality industry.
"The people shortlisted for these awards have consistently demonstrated excellence, innovation, and dedication in their respective categories, setting the benchmark for quality and service within the Scottish hospitality industry. We want to congratulate all of our winners & highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here