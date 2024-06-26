It was recognised for its excellent customer service, commitment to maintaining immaculate grounds, and continuous improvement and investment in on-site facilities.

Opened in 1998 by the Guinan family, Linwater Caravan Park is located in the Edinburgh countryside, around 12 miles from the city centre by tram, bus, and train.

READ MORE: Famous US fried chicken giant reveals opening date for new Scottish restaurant

It welcomes tents, caravans, campervans, and motorhomes, as well as a curated selection of self-catering static caravans and lodges.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award", said Linwater Caravan Park Manager, Katie Guinan.

"Our team works tirelessly to ensure that every guest has a memorable and enjoyable stay. This recognition is a wonderful validation of our efforts and a motivation to continue striving for excellence."

Katie continued: “We couldn't have done this without the support of our wonderful guests.

Caravan park owners Kate and Alastair Guinan with their award (Image: Wildflower Marketing)

“The feedback and loyalty we have received since opening in 1998 have been invaluable in helping us improve and create a place where families and friends can make lasting memories.”

A spokesperson for The 7th Scottish Hospitality Awards 2024 said: “We’re proud to once again get to showcase the remarkable talent and exceptional standards within Scotland’s vibrant hospitality industry.

"The people shortlisted for these awards have consistently demonstrated excellence, innovation, and dedication in their respective categories, setting the benchmark for quality and service within the Scottish hospitality industry. We want to congratulate all of our winners & highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”