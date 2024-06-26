The former First Minister's party said in its manifesto "Alba are the only party putting independence on the ballot paper and the only party with a strategy to deliver independence".

That strategy would involve using the 2024 general election as "impetus" for pro-independence parties to use the 2026 Holyrood election as a vote on independence.

Alba says if a simple majority on the list vote was returned for pro-independence parties it would represent a popular mandate for independence.

If Westminster refused to implement that mandate, the manifesto says, "it will be for the Scottish Parliament to mobilise domestic and international pressure to bend Westminster to the will of the Scottsh people".

Mr Salmond said: “On July 4 Scotland goes to the polls in a UK General Election – the Alba Party believe that every single national election should be used to seek a mandate to begin negotiations for Independence.

“That means the election itself should provide the popular mandate for Independence.

“Scotland stands at a pivotal moment in its history.

“For too long Westminster governments have been allowed to veto the expressed democratic wishes of Scots.

“Household incomes are under unprecedented financial pressure as families face a cost of living crisis which is squeezing household budgets to breaking point.

“Eight separate national elections have come and gone since the referendum of 2014, including two mandates at Holyrood and three Westminster elections, all with an Independence majority.

“But little or no action has been taken to move the dial on Independence.

“We have the opportunity at this Election to make our votes count for independence.”

Alba also made several key pledges not related to the constitutional question.

One pledge is to fight to save the Grangemouth refinery, which has been earmarked for closure by owner Petroineos.

The party supports new oil and gas licences as long as they are carbon neutral, which it says could be secured by investment in carbon capture technology.

Last year more than 700 scientists wrote to the Prime Minister to urge him not to approve any new oil and gas projects, and warning carbon capture has "yet to be proved at scale".

The document also outlined proposals to increase staffing in the NHS, provide an annual £500 payment to households receiving the council tax reduction at a cost of £250 million as well as increasing the Scottish Child Payment – controlled by the Scottish Government – to £40 per week.

Alba's manifesto also devotes a section to 'standing up for women and children' in which it says it will "support clarity in law - a woman is an adult human female", as well as supporting implementation of the Cass Review, and "high-quality, evidence-based care for children and young people".

It sets out opposition to gender self-ID and "any attempt to conflate gender identity with sex-based rights".