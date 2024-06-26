Known as Greystones, the property was built in 1913 and underwent an extensive renovation in 2014. More recently, it has received meticulous redecoration throughout with modern finishes paired with gothic-inspired original features.

The owners are asking for offers over £1,750,000.

Greystones has been hailed as an example of the ‘finest’ in conservation architecture. (Image: Corum)

Designed by architect J. Austen Laird, Greystones boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms, one of which is a semi-self-contained suite featuring a flexible games or cinema room with its exposed beams and a fully appointed kitchenette.

It also has a stunning view over the local beauty spot, The Knapp’s Dam which is popular among residents and visitors to explore the outdoor areas near Kilmacolm.

Gordon McGuire of Corum Property said: “Greystones is a breathtaking home, it really is something truly special.

“This is a home that has been loved, adored and brought to life by the current owners - it’s full of character.”

“The owner worked closely with Anna Campbell-Jones on the interior design, and the outcome is spectacular. The original features blend beautifully with pops of colour, exquisite craftsmanship and a layout that flows wonderfully.”

Greystones was built in 1913 and underwent an extensive renovation in 2014, and recent 'meticulous' redecortation. (Image: Corum)

“Greystones presents a rare opportunity to acquire a property of considerable note in the picturesque village of Kilmacolm, one of the most coveted addresses in Scotland.”

Also included in the property is an impressive kitchen that opens onto an expansive terrace running the length of the house. Estate Agents say it is a perfect outdoor private entertaining space with a selection of outdoor sofas and seating.

The Kitchen opens onto an expansive terrace running the length of the house. (Image: Corum)

A beautiful informal dining area also offers spectacular views towards the Knapp loch, as does a Mozolowski and Murray Conservatory.

A connecting hallway leads to an elegant formal dining room with bespoke bird’s eye maple wood fire surround, and a continuation of the oak herringbone floor from the kitchen and family room.

An aerial view of Greystones which overlooks the Knapps Loch in Kilmacolm. (Image: Corum)

There is a further catering kitchen and utility area, and there is also access to the courtyard and multiple out-houses, making it ideal for storage and gardening equipment.

The house is fully equipped to be modern and tech-enabled with a privately leased fibre line running directly to the property, ensuring full coverage and connectivity with strong broadband speeds which support streaming and remote work set ups.

The Mozolowski and Murray Conservatory at Greystones House. (Image: Corum)

A Control4 Home Controller forms a network of security with the inclusion of fully weatherproof cameras surrounding the perimeter, and a Sonos home system offers an immersive experience throughout the five-bedroom house.

More pictures and further details for potential buyers can be found on the Corum Property website.