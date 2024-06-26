Nolan has spent the last five years as team leader at Inverclyde Library and will now move onto SLIC, the independent advisory to the Scottish Government on library and information related matters. It’s also the organisation which provides strategic support to develop libraries and information services in Scotland.

She has more than 25 years of experience in Scotland and Ireland and was the vice chair of the Association of Public Libraries in Scotland from 2022 to 2023 and has worked across cultural, learning and library services over the course of her career.

READ MORE: Rare book of Burns poems in Ukrainian donated to Mitchell Library

She said: “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to build on the achievements of my predecessor Pamela Tulloch and the significant strengths of SLIC’s membership.

“Libraries are at a critical juncture with issues such as responsible AI, rising inequality, political polarisation, geopolitical instability and deteriorating climate at the fore. These larger social trends are not within our control, but how we respond is, and information, knowledge, and data are at the core of these transformations.

“I will continue to reinforce SLIC’s ability to deliver meaningfully and respond effectively to key policy objectives for government. To this role I bring a knowledge of our community and the urgent issues we face, a commitment to wider library sector and enthusiasm for facilitating the strategic agenda on behalf of our members and celebrate libraries and their place in a healthy democracy.”

Nolan was a leading member of the group that helped develop the Scottish Public Library Data Framework and pilot which the Scottish Government now recognise as the definitive data source for public libraries in Scotland and she’s also played a part securing investment for nine ‘Lend and Mend Hubs’ across the country.

SLIC Chair Alan Clarke said: “It was clear from the rigorous and competitive recruitment process, and from her commitment to transforming services throughout the last five years, that Alison has the skillset and passion to excel in this challenging and exciting role.

“Alison already commands a great deal of respect across the sector, and I’m looking forward to working closely with her to deliver for SLIC’s members. On behalf of the Board, I would like to say massive congratulations to Alison and we look forward to formally welcoming her into the role this summer.”

Angus Robertson, Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, said: “I welcome the appointment of Alison Nolan and have no doubt her extensive knowledge and experience of the library sector, both in Scotland and abroad, will be an asset to the SLIC in supporting the development of libraries across the country.

"I also want to put on record my thanks to the previous chief executive, Pamela Tulloch, for all her efforts and leadership of the organisation in recent years.”