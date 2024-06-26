The Scottish Library and Information Council have announced Alison Nolan as its new chief executive.
She will join SLIC in August and replace Pamela Tulloch, who announced that she would retire from the role earlier this year. She had spent eight years in the role after being appointed in 2016.
Nolan has spent the last five years as team leader at Inverclyde Library and will now move onto SLIC, the independent advisory to the Scottish Government on library and information related matters. It’s also the organisation which provides strategic support to develop libraries and information services in Scotland.
She has more than 25 years of experience in Scotland and Ireland and was the vice chair of the Association of Public Libraries in Scotland from 2022 to 2023 and has worked across cultural, learning and library services over the course of her career.
READ MORE: Rare book of Burns poems in Ukrainian donated to Mitchell Library
She said: “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to build on the achievements of my predecessor Pamela Tulloch and the significant strengths of SLIC’s membership.
“Libraries are at a critical juncture with issues such as responsible AI, rising inequality, political polarisation, geopolitical instability and deteriorating climate at the fore. These larger social trends are not within our control, but how we respond is, and information, knowledge, and data are at the core of these transformations.
“I will continue to reinforce SLIC’s ability to deliver meaningfully and respond effectively to key policy objectives for government. To this role I bring a knowledge of our community and the urgent issues we face, a commitment to wider library sector and enthusiasm for facilitating the strategic agenda on behalf of our members and celebrate libraries and their place in a healthy democracy.”
Nolan was a leading member of the group that helped develop the Scottish Public Library Data Framework and pilot which the Scottish Government now recognise as the definitive data source for public libraries in Scotland and she’s also played a part securing investment for nine ‘Lend and Mend Hubs’ across the country.
SLIC Chair Alan Clarke said: “It was clear from the rigorous and competitive recruitment process, and from her commitment to transforming services throughout the last five years, that Alison has the skillset and passion to excel in this challenging and exciting role.
“Alison already commands a great deal of respect across the sector, and I’m looking forward to working closely with her to deliver for SLIC’s members. On behalf of the Board, I would like to say massive congratulations to Alison and we look forward to formally welcoming her into the role this summer.”
Angus Robertson, Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, said: “I welcome the appointment of Alison Nolan and have no doubt her extensive knowledge and experience of the library sector, both in Scotland and abroad, will be an asset to the SLIC in supporting the development of libraries across the country.
"I also want to put on record my thanks to the previous chief executive, Pamela Tulloch, for all her efforts and leadership of the organisation in recent years.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here