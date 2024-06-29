Celebrating the end of The Gathering Table, this exhibition features performances, invitations and reflections from collaborators on Kawther Luay’s project. The project set out to explore local materials and ingredients around Huntly through foraging, cooking, crafting and eating and this online exhibition brings everything together for one final time and celebrate the launch of the book.

I Want My Crown

29 June. Entry free. National Gallery, 73 & 75 Belford Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DR

This celebratory display of works from internationally renowned Scottish artist Bruce McLean marks his 80th birthday. Trace McLean’s humorous and lively six-decade long inquiry into sculpture and revel in his criticisms of the art world from within. There’s also works that reveal McLean’s fascination with every aspect of human behaviour.

Bruce McLean I Want My Crown (Image: free)

Constructed Narratives: Three Academicians

29 June-28 July. Entry free. Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

This exhibition of work from Aberdeen-born Academicians Lennox Dunbar, Ian Howard and Arthur Watson focuses on the significance of construction, whether physical or implied. They each use building, layering and installation in different ways to create their own narratives with the works on display exploring how these themes have shaped their careers.

Photo City: Photo Walks

Display on until 27 October. Entry free. V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, DD1 4EZ.

Head along to V&A Dundee to view a selection of photographs created by Photo City: Photo Walk participants. The display features iconic local landmarks, high streets, residential areas and the communities that inhabit them, taken by those who live in and visit Dundee.

Dennis Buchan (Image: free)

Dennis Buchan

29 June-28 July. Entry free. Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

Selected paintings from renowned Arbroath-born artist Dennis Buchan are on display at The Academicians’ Gallery. The artist’s work fused the Scottish Colourist tradition with more modern, abstract expressionism and Pop Art. The works on display in this exhibition take inspiration from landscapes and seascapes that use everyday objects to create bold juxtapositions of form and colour.

Game On

29 June-3 November. Entry from £12. National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1JF.

Game On is set to be the largest interactive exhibition of the history and culture of video games. Conceived and curated by Barbican Immersive, this exhibition examines the creative and technological advances that have established a new medium and artform. From Sonic the Hedgehog to Mario, explore gaming’s rich history by playing some of the key games produced over the last 50 years.

Game On (Image: free)

Ethereal Worlds

29 June-6 July. Entry free. Gallery Close, 4B Howe Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6TD.

Photographer Nadia Attura’s work evokes images of worlds that do not exist. She combines painting with layered digital and film images to create fascinating works. From jellyfish to jungle landscapes, it’s unlikely you’ve ever seen anything like this before. What’s more, it’s the first time Attura will be exhibiting in Scotland.

Scotland’s Chequered Throne

29 June-5 July. Entry free. Agitate, 20 Haymarket Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5JZ.

Nancy Pinkerton has put together a captivating art exhibition that includes a collection of still life levitation photographs. The mixed media artist has delved into the rich and complex history of the Scottish monarchy for this exhibition.

Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk

29 June-5 January 2025. Entry from £7. V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.

From samurai style and geisha chic to Jedi knights and rock stars, explore the fascinating history of the significance, appeal and influence of the iconic garment. This is the final chance to see the rare works together as the international exhibition makes its last stop in Dundee. Discover the evolution and influence from 17th century Japan to today’s cutting-edge couture.

PARK XR

28-30 June. Entry free. West Greenhill Place, Glasgow, G3

An innovative event, PARK XR combines urban arts and extended reality technologies to transform Skypark 7 into a vibrant hub of artistic expression. Discover a dynamic array of murals, light installations and innovative digital art experiences created by the UK’s most loved street and graffiti artists.

