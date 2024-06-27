The Scottish tourism industry has been told there are “clear areas of improvement” to address if it is to enhance the experience for visitors with access requirements.
The message was delivered as new research carried out by the country’s national tourism organisation found that only 35% visitors to Scotland with access requirements found it “very easy” to get around on their trip. One in five reported some difficulties, according to the Scotland Visitor Survey, which found the most common challenges centred around stairs or lack of an elevator, parking difficulties, and uneven, narrow paths or cobbles.
The survey, commissioned by VisitScotland, gathered insights on attitudes and behaviours from visitors staying overnight for leisure, and explored all aspects of the visitor experience in Scotland. Around one in 10 respondents said they had specific access requirements during their holiday or short break, whether it be relating to wheelchair access, disabled facilities, or vision impairment.
READ MORE: Marie Macklin makes 'emotional' decision to step back
The survey suggests the industry has work to do to improve accessibility and make the most of inclusive tourism, which covers a wider range of people, from those with hearing loss, mental or visual impairments, and wheelchair users, to senior travellers and families with young children.
Around £1.69 billion is believed to be spent on all tourism trips in Scotland by those with an impairment.
Marina Di Luca, inclusive tourism manager at VisitScotland, said: “Inclusive tourism is a hugely valuable market and a key part of VisitScotland’s responsible tourism strategy. More than that, it is vitally important tourism and events are accessible and inclusive, so that we can be sure to extend the same warm welcome to all visitors and help them create special memories.
“The latest Scotland Visitor Survey shows that while many visitors with access requirements find it very easy to get around Scotland there are clear areas for improvement. A simple and effective way our industry can engage with disabled customers is providing clear, detailed, and easy to access product information, such as a detailed access guide.
“Tourism offers so many rewarding experiences which we want to be accessible to everyone and our resources aim to provide a starting point for businesses to understand and adapt to meet the needs of this valuable market.”
READ MORE: 'We miss the Europeans': Hospitality reveals big challenge
AccessAble, the UK accessibility specialist, has been appointed national provider of accessibility guides for tourism businesses, as part of a series of new measures being rolled out by VisitScotland to improve Scotland as an inclusive visitor destination.
Dr Gregory Burke, founder and executive chair of AccessAble, said: “We are thrilled to continue our work with VisitScotland, supporting their journey to develop Scotland as an inclusive tourism destination. We know access begins online, so having detailed information that people can trust is an essential part of this work.
“We have invested in the your accessibility guide portal and guided assessment in direct response to feedback from disabled people and SMEs.
“We believe that we can deliver a step change in the provision of quality assured accessibility information across Scotland. By working collaboratively with tourism businesses, we want to enable more disabled people to discover all the wonders Scotland has to offer.”
AccessAble, now in its 25th year of operation, provides detailed access guides to 70,000 venues across the UK, including hotels, attractions, and restaurants. The guides are published on the organisation’s website, which was used by more than six million people last year.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here