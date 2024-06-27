The mural, depicting players Scott McTominay, Andy Robertson and Ché Adams, formed part of a campaign by British mobile network operator and internet service provider EE calling on fans to be ‘proud supporters’ and to stand together and challenge hate in football.

The artwork, a collaboration between EE and mural production team Mural Republic, is due to painted over this week - less than a month after it first appeared on the gable end on Duke Street.

The Herald understands that a Glasgow-based scaffolding firm was hired last month to allow for the mural to be painted on the gable end, with the same firm being hired again this week to allow for the mural to be painted over.

It represents the third time in less than two years that a commercial mural has appeared on the same gable end on Duke Street before being painted over weeks later, following the appearance - and subsequent disappearance - of a mural commissioned by shoe retailer Clarks to advertise its desert boots in October of 2022 and a mural commissioned by London-based advertising agency House 337 for banking brand The Current Account Switch Service in February last year.

Described as a “creative take on outdoor advertising”, most mural advertising involves large-scale eye-catching paintings that are manually applied to city walls by street artists who are hired to design and hand paint the mural onto a building. Big brands often favour murals to advertise their products as there are very few rules and regulations when it comes to where and when the adverts can be placed.

The Herald understands that to avoid seeking advertising consent and/or planning permission from Glasgow City Council, businesses are commissioning temporary commercial murals with a lifespan of less than four weeks to effectively ‘exploit’ the “28 day rule” for using land or buildings for an “alternative use” contained within planning regulations for the temporary use of land in The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (Scotland) Order. The provision is often used by event organisers for events such as local fairs and effectively allows for a site be used without formal planning permission.

Glasgow City Council confirmed to The Herald that no planning application was received in relation to the EE mural, despite the fact that an application for planning consent for an ‘application of colour’ would normally have been required - in addition to advertising consent - given that the mural was painted on a listed building.

In respect of the latest EE mural, Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney told The Herald: “Whilst in this instance the latest painted wall advert by Mural Republic on the tenement gable end at Duke Street is of a high quality and captures the spirit of support for the Scotland men’s football team on the eve of Euro 2024, in the longer-term I do think that people would prefer a permanent mural commission that reflects the heritage of Dennistoun and Britain’s longest street.

“SWG3 Yardworks’ fantastic Street Arts District mural trail in Partick, Yorkhill, and Govan should be replicated in Dennistoun and Calton. The 28 day planning loophole being used here is a concern and I will raise it with Glasgow City Council.”

Ivan McKee, MSP for Glasgow Provan, also suggested that a permanent mural be commissioned for the gable end in Dennistoun to stop it being used by commercial enterprises for advertising.

Speaking to The Herald after the appearance of a mural commissioned by London-based advertising agency House 337 for banking brand The Current Account Switch Service in February last year, he said: “We all want to see high quality street art brightening up the city, but commercial businesses should not be able to use loopholes to bypass regulations and avoid engagement with the local community.

“I would support a community led project to deliver a permanent mural on this highly visible site on Duke Street.”

EE declined to comment.