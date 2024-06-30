After a small glimpse of sun and the end of another school year, it's time to declare picnic season officially open in Scotland.
The classic picky bits and sandwiches will always go down a treat, but this week we've created a list of Scottish products that will add a little wow factor to any al fresco feast.
Mind and pack your umbrella too, just in case.
Artisan charcuterie
East Coast Cured
Only locally reared and high-welfare meats are used for the East Coast Cured’s non-traditional charcuterie.
First launched by husband and wife team Steven Susie Anderson in 2017, the company’s range includes award-winners like red wine and garlic salami or whisky oak smoked Nduja which make a welcome addition to any sunny day snack table.
www.eastcoastcured.com
A cheddar unlike any other
Orkney Cheddar
Scotland has a fantastic selection of cheeses from Dunlop Dairy’s Clerkland Crowdie to Strathdon Blue.
For a surefire crowd-pleaser, look to Orkney Cheddar, crafted on the island since 1946 using a rare “dry-stir technique”.
This production method sets the product apart from the herd, and results in a firm, smooth and silky-bodied cheese.
www.orkneycheddar.co.uk
Harissa and Cumin Cheese Biscuits
Island Bakery
The selection of sweet shortbread biscuits, lemon melts and oat crumbles from the Island Bakery are best enjoyed alongside a mug of your favourite tea.
Their savoury, cheesy cousins, however, are just right for topping with your favourite pickle or preserve.
Make sure to stick a few of the harissa with chilli, cumin and Isle of Mull cheddar ones or your plate before passing the box around.
They won’t last long…
www.islandbakery.scot
Cauliflower Crisps
Nudie Snacks
These vegan-friendly and gluten-free snacks offer a great alternative to potato crisps and are made using all-natural ingredients.
Anyone curious about their cauliflower range can pick from Katsu Curry, Cheese and Caramelised Onion or Sea Salt flavour.
www.nudiesnacks.co.uk
'Sophisticated' soft drinks
Rapscallion Soda
The team at Rapscallion Soda have made it their mission to bring the world a range of ‘sophisticated adult soft drinks’ that could rival any alcoholic counterpart.
Utilising production techniques mastered through years of winemaking and bartending, a blend of fruit, water, citrus and spices is given a shot of carbonation to ‘elevate raw ingredients above the sum of their parts’.
Keep an eye out for seasonal specials released throughout the year and a core range of Burnt Lemon, Ginja Ninja and Dry Lime flavours.
Rapscallionsoda.com
Poachers Pickle
Galloway Lodge
A family endeavour led by Fiona and Ruaridh Hesketh, Galloway Lodge has been perfecting all things preserves since 1971.
Ideal for spooning onto your choice of cracker or crusty baguette with cheese is the Poacher’s Pickle, their most popular chutney, made with a tomato and apple base that’s deliciously versatile.
Scottish berry wine
Cairn O’Mohr
All of the fruity wines from Carin O’Mohr are allowed a year of maturation to establish ‘real vinosity and smooth, well-developed flavours’.
For a real taste of summer, whether the sun is shining or not, look no further than the strawberry variety which has almost a pound of juicy, aromatic fruit from the berry fields of Perthshire packed into each bottle.
Savoury bakes by post
Lochinver Larder Pies
Thanks to a long-established ‘pies by post’ service, you don’t have to travel all the way to Lochinver to stock up on some of the best savoury pastries available in Scotland for your next picnic.
These bakers are generous with their fillings of venison and cranberry, pork and apple, chicken and ham and more, stuffing each buttery pastry shell until it’s near to bursting with flavour.
They keep for up to three months in the freezer too, if you can resist tucking in straight away.
Oak Smoked Trout
Isle of Bute Smokehouse
Consider swapping your usual smoked salmon for sea-reared Scottish trout, prepared using the same method but with a slightly drier and less oily texture.
The Isle of Bute Smokehouse has been proudly smoking fish on the West Coast since 1888 and has an online shop where you can discover their full range including Gold Taste Award-winning sea trout.
butesmokehouse.com
Bread and Butter Pickles
Aye Pickled
Pep up your pieces with minimal effort by investing in a jar of bread and butter pickles from the Edinburgh-based Aye Pickled this picnic season.
They’re made in small batches using hot brines, vinegars, herbs and spices with a lacto-fermentation process that creates flavour and healthy bacteria that are good for your gut too.
ayepickled.com
