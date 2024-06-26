Commuters can expect delays and diversions as a programme of resurfacing work gets underway on the motorway near Glasgow.
Major work is to take place on the Westbound M8 for eleven days, starting on 4 July and ending on 15th July.
The “essential” resurfacing will be carried out on westbound lanes, Arkleston Cemetery and the Junction 27 off-slip road.
This will entail a westbound lane closure between Junctions 26 and 27, starting at 8pm on Thursday 4th July and and ending on 6am on Friday 5th July.
Overnight closures will take place between 8pm and 6am each night from Friday 5th July. There will also be daytime lane closures between Saturday 6th July and Monday 15th July, and an additional daytime closure of the Junction 27 off slip road on Sunday 7th July between the hours of 6am and 8pm.
The work is being carried out by Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland.
Diversions will be put in place, with westbound traffic leaving the M8 at Junction 26 onto the A736 Hillington Road, following the westbound A8 Glasgow Road, and onto Glebe Street.
READ MORE: Roadworks on busy route abandoned after one day because of queues
READ MORE: Serious crash sparks closure of M8 motorway in Glasgow
From here, traffic will continue on A741 Paisley Road/ Renfrew Road to re-join the westbound M8 at Abbotsinch Roundabout.
During the Junction 27 westbound off-slip road closure, traffic will continue to Junction 29 and return eastbound to take the Junction 27 eastbound off-slip.
Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.
Amey said in a statement: “All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.
“This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here