The “essential” resurfacing will be carried out on westbound lanes, Arkleston Cemetery and the Junction 27 off-slip road.

This will entail a westbound lane closure between Junctions 26 and 27, starting at 8pm on Thursday 4th July and and ending on 6am on Friday 5th July.

Overnight closures will take place between 8pm and 6am each night from Friday 5th July. There will also be daytime lane closures between Saturday 6th July and Monday 15th July, and an additional daytime closure of the Junction 27 off slip road on Sunday 7th July between the hours of 6am and 8pm.

The M8 will be affected along this stretch (Image: Google)

The work is being carried out by Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Diversions will be put in place, with westbound traffic leaving the M8 at Junction 26 onto the A736 Hillington Road, following the westbound A8 Glasgow Road, and onto Glebe Street.

From here, traffic will continue on A741 Paisley Road/ Renfrew Road to re-join the westbound M8 at Abbotsinch Roundabout.

During the Junction 27 westbound off-slip road closure, traffic will continue to Junction 29 and return eastbound to take the Junction 27 eastbound off-slip.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

Amey said in a statement: “All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

“This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.”