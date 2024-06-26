Announcing the move, the airline and package holiday operator said: “Today’s exciting expansion, opening up a stunning and authentic slice of Spain, comes on the back of strong demand from holidaymakers looking to get away next summer.”

It has put holidays on sale via Faro Airport to the Costa de la Luz region from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports from early May through to the end of October next year.

Jet2 said: “From Faro Airport, it is a short drive across the Portuguese border into Spain, where holidaymakers will now be able to choose from a range of hotels that have gone on sale with Jet2holidays across the four resorts of Punta Umbria, Isla Canela, Isla Cristina and El Rompido.

“The Costa de la Luz, also known as the ‘Coast of Light’, is a stunning spot on the south-western coast of Spain, making it the perfect choice for a sun-kissed holiday. Known for its golden sandy beaches, it stretches along the glistening Atlantic from Tarifa to the pretty Portuguese border. The diverse region is made up of tranquil seaside towns and vibrant cultural experiences, as well as natural parks, historic cities such as Cadiz and Huelva, and top-notch golf courses.”

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be giving customers and independent travel agents the chance to discover an authentic slice of Spain thanks to the launch of Costa de la Luz as a new destination from our two Scottish airport bases for summer 2025. As a result of this launch, customers can easily reach this stunning region and Spain’s best beaches via Faro Airport.”

He added: “This latest expansion comes on the back of strong demand from customers and independent travel agents looking to book with us time and time again on our award-winning flights and holidays out of Edinburgh and Glasgow airports. Thanks to the launch of this new destination from next summer, we look forward to welcoming even more holidaymakers onboard, and showcasing all the reasons why we continue to delight customers.”