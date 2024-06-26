The chair of MG Alba insists the Gaelic broadcaster is providing significant economic and cultural contributions to Scotland but admits that funding remains an ongoing challenge.
John Morrison admitted searching for a sustainable funding solution will continue to be battle but their annual report noted a number of notable successes.
The report had been commissioned by MG Alba from Ernst & Young to examine the case for investment and the economic impact of Gaelic media. The report found that it had created 340 jobs, with 200 of them in the Highlands and Islands.
It also revealed they had worked with 26 different production companies, has operated efficiently and managed its cost base in line with its static funding position and noted that funding hasn’t risen in line with government spending.
READ MORE: BBC ALBA announces first high-end Gaelic drama series
MG Alba will require a further £13.8million to unlock a sustainable future for Gaelic media and they say that due to inflation, their funding will be worth just half of what it was when they launched in 2008.
There has been plenty of success too though and in the music scene in particular with good viewership of their coverage of the Tartan Heart Festival at Belladrum, the trad awards, Hoolie at the Hydro and others.
A second series of An Clò Mòr was aired while a new sitcom entitled Glan Fhèin was launched alongside various sporting events and documentaries.
Morrison said: “We have enjoyed a successful year with many notable achievements in terms of high quality Gaelic content for audiences across a number of genres from music to drama, documentaries and sport. We were also particularly pleased to have secured a new drama for BBC ALBA which is currently in production.
“At MG ALBA, we fully recognise the pressures that exist on public finances and we are grateful to the Scottish Government for maintaining their support to us of around £13m per annum. Our partnership with the BBC has also been renewed and we welcome the additional commitments that have been made by the corporation to BBC ALBA.
“However, static funding is having a significant effect on our audience reach, as despite holding our ground with the national audience, our reach into the core audience diminished. This can also be attributed to a number of factors: the general trend away from linear broadcasting towards on-demand consumption; the difficulty of finding Gaelic content on digital platforms; our inability to spend large sums on marketing; and the further reduction in new hours of Gaelic content.”
Donald Campbell, chief executive of MG ALBA, said: “Despite desired amendments not coming to fruition in the recently passed Media Act, which we fought tirelessly for, the new government will present new opportunities to pursue a sustainable funding model for Gaelic broadcasting.
“We want to stress that our proposals are not for restoration but for investment to help create economic growth, jobs, impact and value, as part of the solution for the fulfilment of public policy outcomes such as depopulation and entrepreneurship that Gaelic broadcasting supports.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here