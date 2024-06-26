Brought to you by
VIESSMANN
Viessmann and MPH Group can help reduce energy bills by helping remove air pockets from heating systems
BLEEDING your radiators is a necessary job if you want to keep your Viessmann heating system running efficiently and ensure your home is nice and warm.
Air can become trapped in the system, interfering with how much heat your radiators can put out, and it needs to be removed. Keep reading to find out how to bleed your radiators.
BLEEDING YOUR RADIATOR IN 6 STEPS
● Turn your heating off and allow time for it to cool down
● Take a towel and a jug and place both underneath the bleed valve on the radiator
● Insert the bleed key and turn it slowly, anti-clockwise
● Air will escape and you will hear a hissing noise. Close the valve when water starts to come out
● Repeat on all the radiators in your home
● Turn your heating back on and check the radiators are heating up properly.
WHAT DOES BLEEDING A RADIATOR MEAN?
BLEEDING a radiator is the process of removing any excess or trapped air within the system.
Air cannot be heated in the same way as water, so it is usually the reason why a radiator feels cold at the top.
The air rises and becomes stuck, so the hot water can only reach about halfway up the radiator. This is highly inefficient and may help to explain why you’ve been experiencing cold spots or draughts in your home, or generally wondering why a room feels a little chilly.
Bleeding your radiators isn’t the same as flushing a system - you’re not removing the water, just letting the air out.
It’s a process that takes just a few minutes, but could improve the efficiency of your heating system and make your home a little toastier.
HOW DO I KNOW IF MY RADIATORS NEED BLEEDING?
YOU will know if your radiators need bleeding because you may feel a cold spot, or they may take a long time to heat up. They might also make gurgling noises when your Viessmann heating system comes on, which is usually the air moving around in the system.
If you’re unsure, you can try bleeding one radiator to see how much air is in there.
You’ll know when all the air is out because the hissing noise will stop and water will appear instead.
WHAT TOOLS DO I NEED TO BLEED A RADIATOR?
YOU only need very basic tools to bleed your radiators, and these are:
● A jug or tray to catch any excess water
● An old towel
● A radiator bleed key
HOW OFTEN DO I NEED TO BLEED MY RADIATORS?
BLEEDING your radiators is a job that should be done at the start of every winter, when you turn your heating on for the first time in many months.
While the heating has been off, it’s likely that air has built up in the system, so removing it now is the best thing to do.
Keep your heating system running efficiently by repeating the job annually.
When radiators regularly get cold spots, trapped air may not be the problem.
Cold spots can be caused by dirt and rust that builds up over time, but can also suggest there is a leak in your system.
In this instance, check around your boiler and underneath any radiators for obvious signs of a leak.
For reliable advice and expert service, Dunfermline-based MPH Group offers installation and maintenance services, ensuring your state-of-the-art Viessman heating system is set up correctly and runs smoothly.
www.viessmann.co.uk
www.mph.group
