The annual list, published as part of International Women in Engineering Day (INWED), recognises women who have made a significant contribution to engineering. This year’s theme was ‘Enhanced By Engineering’.

Dr Wade, who recently returned from Antarctica, where she saw the impact climate change is having on the area, said it was an honour to be named in such illustrious Awards.

Dr Wade said: “This year's theme is 'enhanced by engineering' and I think it's particularly suited to the work I do. I bring people from diverse backgrounds together to provide solutions with multiple benefits for people and planet.

“I also work hard to support women in engineering and other STEM subjects because women are underrepresented in those areas. Engineering is a rewarding career with great potential to make a positive impact on the world. I’d love to see more young women enrolling on our Civil and Environmental Engineering degree courses at Abertay, especially since there are so many opportunities in the engineering and environment sectors for our graduates.

“To help us collectively address contemporary and future challenges, we need to make sure women and other underrepresented voices are involved in decisions. I hope that the WE50 engineers raise awareness and provide role models for the next generation of women in STEM.”

ICE Scotland Regional Director, Ben Westland, said: “This is a hugely deserved award. Rebecca’s enthusiasm for the work she does is an inspirational to all who meet her and she is certainly a powerful advocate for more women to take up civil engineering and also for those already working in the sector to have their voices heard. Congratulations.”